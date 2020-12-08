Apple Watch sale: the all-new Apple Watch 6 gets a $50 price cut at Amazon

If you're looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, then look no further than this Apple Watch deal at Amazon. Right now, you can get the all-new Apple Watch 6 on sale for $349.99 when you apply an additional $19 discount at checkout. That's a total savings of $50 and the best price we've found for the feature-packed smartwatch.



This discount applies to the Red, Navy, and Pink sport bands, which all ship in time for Christmas. Scroll down to see more Apple Watch deals.

Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $50 price cut at Amazon when you apply the additional $19 discount at checkout. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

The all-new Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now features a sleep app, which helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The smartwatch also has new health features such as a blood oxygen monitor and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof watch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



As of today, this specific deal is for the Apple Watch 6 with a Navy, Red, and Pink sport band and each watch will arrive before Christmas. This could change as we get closer to the big day, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

More Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $179 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $179. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.



Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $279 $259 at Amazon

Save $20 - The budget Apple Watch gets a $20 price at Amazon Right now. This deal from Amazon applies to the White, Pink, and Black sport bands but the White sport band may arrive after Christmas.

