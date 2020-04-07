Apple Watch sale: the all-new Apple Watch 5 gets a $50 price cut at Best Buy

Best Buy's Apple Event is happening right now, and the sale includes price cuts on the all-new Apple Watch 5. For a limited time, you can get the Series 5 smartwatch on sale for $349. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the 40mm smartwatch. If you're interested in a cellular plan with your smartwatch, Best Buy also has the Apple Watch 5 with LTE connectivity on sale for $449.



The Apple Watch 5 is packed with new features, as well as an upgraded design. The smartwatch features an Always-On Retina display, which allows you to easily read the time, messages, and other important notifications. The Series 5 smartwatch includes an updated ECG app and new safety features that allow you to make emergency calls. The waterproof smartwatch also tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the latest Apple Watch and a fantastic price for a feature-rich smartwatch. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the Series 5 on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple Watch 5 deals:

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $349 at Best Buy

Get the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for $349 at Best Buy. The swimproof smartwatch includes GPS technology and is available in a white, black or pink sport band.

View Deal

Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 40mm: $499 $449 at Best Buy

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Best Buy has a $50 price cut on the Apple Watch 5 with cellular. The 40mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

See more smartwatch offers with our roundup of the best Apple Watch 5 prices and deals and shop other models with the best cheap Apple Watch prices and sales.