Apple Watch price cut: the all-new Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale at Best Buy

Best Buy has a rare price cut on the all-new Apple Watch Series 5. For a limited time, you can get the 40mm Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384. That's a $15 discount and a fantastic price for a feature-rich smartwatch. If you're interested in a cellular plan, Best Buy also has the Apple Watch 5 with LTE connectivity on sale for $484.



The Apple Watch 5 is packed with new features, as well as an upgraded design. The smartwatch features an Always-On Retina display, which allows you to easily read the time, messages, and other important notifications. The Series 5 smartwatch includes an updated ECG app and new safety features that allow you to make emergency calls. The waterproof smartwatch also tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.



As we mentioned above, this is an incredible deal for a newer model Apple Watch and the best price we've found for the Series 5 watch. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the smartwatch on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple Watch 5 deals:

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $384 at Best Buy

Get the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384 at Best Buy. The swimproof smartwatch includes GPS technology and is available in a white, black or pink sport band.

View Deal

Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 40mm: $499 $484 at Best Buy

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Best Buy has a rare price cut on the Apple Watch 5 with cellular. The 40mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 44mm Package: $513.97 $469.97 at Best Buy

You can save $44 on the Apple Watch 5 packaged deal at Best Buy. This bundle includes the 44mm Apple Watch 5, a charging station, a modal bumper, and a ZAGG InvisibleShield ultra-clear screen protector.

View Deal

See more smartwatch offers with our roundup of the best Apple Watch 5 prices and deals and shop other models with the best cheap Apple Watch prices and sales.