Apple Watch sale at Best Buy: save $100 on the Apple Watch 4

If you're still on the lookout for a last-minute gift idea, the best-selling Apple Watch is a fantastic option, and lucky for you, it's currently on sale. Best Buy has the Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $349. That's a $100 discount and the best price we've found for the 40mm smartwatch. If you're interested in a larger display, Best Buy also has the 44mm Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $379.



The Apple Watch 4 is packed with health-focused features and includes a built-in ECG to notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The smartwatch tracks popular workouts and calories burned and offers personalized coaching to keep you motivated. The swim-proof smartwatch also features a 30% larger display making it easier to see health stats, messages, and notifications. The Series 4 smartwatch provides an impressive 18-hour battery life and includes new features such as fall detection and emergency SOS.



This specific deal is for an Apple Watch 4 with Cellular, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away. Stocks are limited, so you should take advantage of this amazing deal before it's too late.

Apple Watch 4 deals:

Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular, 40mm: $449 $349 at Best Buy

Get the 40mm Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $349 at Best Buy. That's a $100 price cut and the best price we've found for the smartwatch that includes LTE connectivity and is available in a pink sport band.

View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm: $479 $379 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $379. The larger 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity and is available in a white or stone sport band or a black sport loop.

View Deal

Discover more Apple watch sales with the best cheap Apple Watch prices and deals on every model still stocked by retailers.