Apple is pausing iPhone 14 Plus production already, but don't panic – yet

Apple is reportedly pausing production of the iPhone 14 Plus while it works out whether or not there's sufficient demand for the new phone.

Unlike the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, which launched alongside the smaller iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini, Apple decided that for the iPhone 14 range bigger is better, and released the iPhone 14 Plus alongside the standard model. This larger version of the latest iPhone doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles of the iPhone 14 Pro, but is a more budget-friendly upgrade over the base model.

However, it appears that this option hasn't proven to be hit with customers, as Apple has reportedly paused production of the iPhone 14 Plus despite that handset having been on sale for less than two weeks (via The Information (opens in new tab)).

Apple is said to have told a Chinese manufacturer to halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, while two plants that assemble iPhone 14 Plus components into larger components are said to be cutting production by 70% and 90% respectively. According to the report, the pause has been put in place while Apple reevaluates demand for the phone.

Analysis: why does no one want an iPhone 14 Plus?

So why aren’t people raving about the iPhone 14 Plus? Most likely it’s because the iPhone 14 Plus is essentially just a more expensive version of the base model, albeit with a larger screen and slightly longer battery life. With the rising cost of living on everyone’s mind, if people are looking to treat themselves to a new iPhone, the Plus arguably doesn’t give people enough of a reason to shell out an extra $100 / £100 / AU$240.

If people are looking to splash out on a new plus-sized phone, then Apple has a more compelling option in the iPhone 14 Pro – a handset that feels like a next-gen device and offers way more bang for your buck.

We suspect Apple’s release strategy hasn’t helped the iPhone 14 Plus either. The iPhone 14 Plus launched on October 7, nearly a whole month after the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Max, which all launched on September 16. Rather than waiting weeks to get the 14 Plus, we reckon most people forgot about it, and just picked up one of the three options that were immediately available.

What if you want an iPhone 14 Plus?

All of the above said, if you’re one of those people that does want an iPhone 14 Plus, there’s currently not too much of a reason to panic right now.

For one thing, production has reportedly only been paused, rather than completely halted. Once Apple has rejigged its sales expectations, production of the iPhone 14 Plus will likely resume (though possibly at a slower rate than before).

Additionally, the iPhone 14 Plus isn’t currently sold out at any major retailer as far as we can tell, and for now there appears to be sufficient stock that most people who want an iPhone 14 Plus won’t struggle to get one.

If Apple chooses to halt production of the iPhone 14 Plus for good then of course the situation will change – and if that does happen we’ll be sure to keep you updated so that you don’t miss out on getting the big iPhone of your dreams.

The iPhone 14 Plus clearly isn’t for everyone though, so if you’re after something different why not check out our picks for the other best phones of 2022.