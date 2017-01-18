Another high-end smartphone from Nokia leaked; Codenamed ‘Nokia P1’

Back in May, Nokia announced that it will grand HMD Global (A Finnish company) the exclusive global license to create Nokia-branded mobile phones and tablets for the next 10 years. HMD Global has already announced Nokia’s comeback smartphone, the Nokia 6 which is set to go on sale in China on January 19.

Additionally, the company is planning to unveil several new smartphones at MWC 2017 which will be globally available unlike the Nokia 6 which is exclusive to China. On the cards is the Nokia 8 , which is set to be the company’s flagship handset, a mid -range device codenamed DC1 and a low-end handset codenamed ‘Pixel’.

Now, another premium handset from Nokia has leaked codenamed ‘Nokia P1’. According to Russian website Worket, the Nokia P1 will be a high-end device which will come with 6GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC, a 5.3-inch display covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 128/256GB of internal storage, a fingerprint sensor and a 3,500mAh battery.

On the imaging front, the Nokia P1 is expected to come with a 22.6MP rear camera with Carl Zeiss certification. The smartphone will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and come with IP57 level of water and dust resistance.

Price and availability

The Nokia P1 is rumoured to be priced at $800 ( Roughly Rs 54,300) for the 128GB version and $950 (Roughly Rs 64,500) for the 256GB version.

The Nokia 6 in detail

The Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 4GB of RAM, a 3,000mAh battery and 64GB of internal storage.

The Nokia 6 will only be available in China

On the design front, the device is made from a single block of 6000 series aluminium, which HMD Global claims takes 55 minutes to machine. Further, the company says the handset receives two separate anodising processes, taking over ten hours to complete, with each phone being polished no less than five times.

The Nokia 6 will launch exclusively in China as of now and will be priced at CNY 1,699 (around Rs 17,000).

Nokia 8 - The upcoming flagship

The Nokia 8 is set to come in two variants, one with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and the Snapdragon 835 SoC and one with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and the Snapdragon 821 SoC.

On the imaging front, the handset is rumoured to come with a massive 24MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation and a 12MP front shooter for selfies.

The smartphone is also said to come with Zeiss branded optics as seen on earlier Nokia devices. Taking Nokia's history with imaging into account, the camera is sure to be a highlight of the device.

Nokia's grand comeback

Nokia’s comeback has been anticipated for months, if not years/ The once mighty company fell from the top spectacularly after shunning Android in favour of Windows Phone. However, Nokia is coming back and how, and this time with Android in tow.

What do you think of Nokia’s comeback? Will they be able to recapture lost glory? Sound off in the comments!