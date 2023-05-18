Android TVs are getting 800 free channels in a great free update

More than 800 free channels are being added to Android TVs in the coming weeks, giving those that own a smart TV or a streaming device like the Nvidia Shield TV Pro that uses the operating system the chance to easily watch a whole lot more TV and movies.

You won’t have to download the new channels or search in the app for them either. The free built-in channels are being rolled out to those located in the US, giving everyone with an Android TV device access to news channels such as NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX as well as international programs that will be available in more than 10 languages, including Spanish, Hindi and Japanese.

A Live tab, which was recently added to Google TV devices, is also being added to Android TVs – you will be able to find this between the ‘Home’ and ‘Discover’ sections. In the Live tab, free channels such as Tubi, Plex, Pluto TV and Haystack will be made accessible. Cable TV replacements YouTube TV , which offers access to more than 100 channels, and Sling TV will also be available.

However, in a community post released earlier this week, Google said that premium live subscriptions such as YouTube TV won’t be integrated into the Live tab right away. Instead, this can be accessed through the app for now.

What to watch with so much choice

From local news stations and live sports to several international channels, there’s a lot to choose from on Android TV now. The update brings the service in line with Google TV, which is essentially the newer and slicker version of Android TV, but not all Android TV devices are being updated to Google TV.

So what’s good to watch? Like other Google products, the newly added Live TV tab will offer personalized recommendations based on your watch history. No official list was announced alongside the update, but looking at the free channels available on the Live tab on Google TV the following channels will be included:

NBC News Now

Today All Day

Sky News

Reuters Now

Scripps News

Cheddar News

AccuWeather

Xumo Free Movies

See more channels Filmrise Free Movies

Hallmark Movies & More

Maverick Black Cinema

Documentary+

Xumo Free Westerns

Filmrise Action

Ion

Deal or No Deal USA

Family Feud

Ion Mystery

Dateline 24/7

Filmrise Unsolved Mysteries

Filmrise Forensic Files

Midsomer Murders

Xumo Crime

Reelz Famous & Infamous

CourtTV

Law & Crime Trial Network

Divorce Court

Filmrise Hell’s Kitchen

The Jamie Oliver Channel

Lidia’s Kitchen

America’s Test Kitchen

Tastemade

At Home with Family Handyman

Great American Adventures

PBS Nature

Love Nature

Stingray Naturescape

Bein Sports Xtra

World Poker Tour

Impact Wrestling

PGA Tour

Billiard TV

Outdoor America

Outside

PowerNation

BounceXL

FailArmy

Just for Laughs Gags

The Pet Collective

It’s Showtime at the Apollo

Drybar Comedy

LOL Network

Circle

Wu Tang Collection

Family Affair Channel

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Paranormal Files

Dust Sci-Fi

Estrella News

EstrellaTV

Telemundo Al Día

Cine Romántico

iHeartCountry

iHeart90’s

Stingray Classic Rock

Stingray Soul Storm

NBC News Bay Area

NBC News Boston

NBC News Chicago

NBC News Connecticut

NBC News Dallas Fort Worth

NBC News Los Angeles

NBC News New York

NBC News Philadelphia

NBC News San Diego

NBC News South Florida

NBC News Washington DC

With so much choice, Google has added the ability to favorite any channels you love, which will pin the content to the top of the Live TV guide. This feature will undoubtedly become increasingly useful when trying to filter through the expanding content library.