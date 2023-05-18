Android TVs are getting 800 free channels in a great free update

More than 800 free channels are being added to Android TVs in the coming weeks, giving those that own a smart TV or a streaming device like the Nvidia Shield TV Pro that uses the operating system the chance to easily watch a whole lot more TV and movies.
You won’t have to download the new channels or search in the app for them either. The free built-in channels are being rolled out to those located in the US, giving everyone with an Android TV device access to news channels such as NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX as well as international programs that will be available in more than 10 languages, including Spanish, Hindi and Japanese.
A Live tab, which was recently added to Google TV devices, is also being added to Android TVs – you will be able to find this between the ‘Home’ and ‘Discover’ sections. In the Live tab, free channels such as Tubi, Plex, Pluto TV and Haystack will be made accessible. Cable TV replacements YouTube TV, which offers access to more than 100 channels, and Sling TV will also be available.
However, in a community post released earlier this week, Google said that premium live subscriptions such as YouTube TV won’t be integrated into the Live tab right away. Instead, this can be accessed through the app for now.
What to watch with so much choice
From local news stations and live sports to several international channels, there’s a lot to choose from on Android TV now. The update brings the service in line with Google TV, which is essentially the newer and slicker version of Android TV, but not all Android TV devices are being updated to Google TV.
So what’s good to watch? Like other Google products, the newly added Live TV tab will offer personalized recommendations based on your watch history. No official list was announced alongside the update, but looking at the free channels available on the Live tab on Google TV the following channels will be included:
- NBC News Now
- Today All Day
- Sky News
- Reuters Now
- Scripps News
- Cheddar News
- AccuWeather
- Xumo Free Movies
See more channels
- Filmrise Free Movies
- Hallmark Movies & More
- Maverick Black Cinema
- Documentary+
- Xumo Free Westerns
- Filmrise Action
- Ion
- Deal or No Deal USA
- Family Feud
- Ion Mystery
- Dateline 24/7
- Filmrise Unsolved Mysteries
- Filmrise Forensic Files
- Midsomer Murders
- Xumo Crime
- Reelz Famous & Infamous
- CourtTV
- Law & Crime Trial Network
- Divorce Court
- Filmrise Hell’s Kitchen
- The Jamie Oliver Channel
- Lidia’s Kitchen
- America’s Test Kitchen
- Tastemade
- At Home with Family Handyman
- Great American Adventures
- PBS Nature
- Love Nature
- Stingray Naturescape
- Bein Sports Xtra
- World Poker Tour
- Impact Wrestling
- PGA Tour
- Billiard TV
- Outdoor America
- Outside
- PowerNation
- BounceXL
- FailArmy
- Just for Laughs Gags
- The Pet Collective
- It’s Showtime at the Apollo
- Drybar Comedy
- LOL Network
- Circle
- Wu Tang Collection
- Family Affair Channel
- Mystery Science Theater 3000
- Paranormal Files
- Dust Sci-Fi
- Estrella News
- EstrellaTV
- Telemundo Al Día
- Cine Romántico
- iHeartCountry
- iHeart90’s
- Stingray Classic Rock
- Stingray Soul Storm
- NBC News Bay Area
- NBC News Boston
- NBC News Chicago
- NBC News Connecticut
- NBC News Dallas Fort Worth
- NBC News Los Angeles
- NBC News New York
- NBC News Philadelphia
- NBC News San Diego
- NBC News South Florida
- NBC News Washington DC
With so much choice, Google has added the ability to favorite any channels you love, which will pin the content to the top of the Live TV guide. This feature will undoubtedly become increasingly useful when trying to filter through the expanding content library.
Given that an increasing number of the world’s best streaming services are raising prices and clamping down password sharing, free TV channels are looking increasingly attractive, especially as more and more content gets added.