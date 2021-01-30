An MSI GL65 with an i7 and GTX 1660Ti for $769 is this weekend's best gaming laptop deal

Those looking for cheap gaming laptop deals are in a great place right now. Thanks to the encroaching release of the new RTX 3000 cards, slightly older (but still powerful) machines are now being driven down in price - just like this MSI GF65 Leopard going for $769 (was $1,249) at Newegg after rebate.

With a GTX 1660Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Intel Core i7-10750H processor, this MSI is incredibly well specced out for such a cheap gaming laptop deal. For 1080p gaming, it's going to perform well for the price, and while that GTX card might be getting a little older now, it should still keep up for medium settings on the newest games for quite some time. For a little price comparison, see this identically specced out Asus M15 for $1,099 to see the kind of prices this configuration sometimes goes for.



Note: to get your full saving, you'll have to make use of the $100 rebate gift card that's included with your purchase. Sorry folks, that's the catch here, and if you want your full saving, you're probably going to have to mail in a card and wait for a while. According to Newegg's rebate center page, however, there are no hidden fees or such, so it should be a fairly simple process to get your hands on that rebate.

Caveats aside, this one's a pretty great gaming laptop deal in our eyes if you're looking for a machine in this mid-range price point. You could, of course, check out our main cheap gaming laptop deals page if you'd like to see some cheaper options, or opt to wait until those new RTX 3000 cards arrive on the scene. The choice is yours, although we definitely recommend checking out this MSI at Newegg first.

Outside the US? See the best gaming laptop deals near you just below.

