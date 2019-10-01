AMD improves Radeon VII, RX Vega 56 or 64 graphics cards for free

AMD has given a boost to Radeon RX Vega 56 and 64 graphics cards, as well as the meaty Radeon VII, with the release of its latest graphics driver which brings Radeon Image Sharpening support to these GPUs.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition version 19.9.3 delivers image sharpening to these graphics cards – and the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition – when running games which use DirectX 12 or Vulkan.

The feature is described as a contrast-adaptive sharpening algorithm which delivers crisper and more detailed images, with a minimum of a frame-rate hit (AMD cites drops of around 1% to 2% only with some popular games using Radeon Image Sharpening with an RX 5700 XT).

Image sharpening was introduced to the RX 5700 GPUs back in July, and more recently it was brought in for Radeon RX 470 and RX 480 graphics cards, as well as RX 570, RX 580 and RX 590 models.

The version 19.9.3 driver also brings in support for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, just in time for launch later this week (October 4).

Note that AMD is giving away that game for free, as well as Borderlands 3 and The Outer Worlds, all as part of new bundle deals with some Ryzen 3rd Generation processors or certain Radeon graphics cards.

Shadowy corruption

A couple of bugs have been fixed in this driver release, too, including a problem with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice which witnessed nasty incidents of texture corruption later in the game.

Also, those running Radeon RX 5700 Navi GPUs were experiencing crashes with Discord when hardware acceleration was enabled, but that problem has been cured.

There are still some known issues, including elements of corruption and artifacts on some 75Hz monitors, again with RX 5700 products. For the full list of issues, check AMD’s release notes for the new driver here.

