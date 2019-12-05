Amazon sale: save on the all-new Blink XT2 Security Camera & get a free Echo Dot

Secure your home and save money with this incredible bundled deal from Amazon. The retail giant is offering the two-camera Blink XT2 security kit on sale for $134.99 and includes a free Echo Dot



The Blink XT2 camera can be placed indoors or outdoors for total home security and even works at night thanks to the infrared HD night vision. The wireless security camera is battery powered and includes a pair of AA batteries that offer a two-year battery life. Unlike the previous version, the Blink XT2 now features customizable motion detection, two-way audio, and live HD view recording. The smart camera also works with Amazon Alexa for voice control and has a compatible app that alerts you when motion is detected.



The Blink XT2 works with Amazon Alexa and will send alerts to Echo Devices so you can hear and speak to visitors entirely hands-free. A 3rd generation Echo Dot normally retails for $49.99 on its own (currently on sale for $24.99), so this bundle deal, you're saving $95 on the security camera with a combined savings of $120 when you include the Echo Dot.

The all-new Blink XT2 smart security camera gets a $45 discount at Amazon. The outdoor/indoor security camera features advanced motion detection, two-way audio, and works with Alexa.

If you're interested in a multi-camera or a single camera kit, Amazon also has the one, three, and five Blink XT2 camera kits on sale. The below camera deals also include a free Echo Dot with purchase.

