Amazon robot vacuum sale cuts Roomba and RoboVac prices down for Labor Day

As part of the Labor Day sales, Amazon is offering a variety of discounts on robot vacuum cleaners, ranging in price from entry level to a high-end iRobot model. If you've been looking for low-effort ways to keep the floors of your apartment or house clean, then there's probably something here you'll want to pick up.

The models on sale here include the Eufy RoboVac 11S and the high-end Roomba i7+, which is back down to its lowest ever price. Naturally they vary in functionality, given the price range here, so take a look at the description for each one to see if they suit your needs. Both offer decent cleaning capability – but some of the additional features of the Roomba model might make it a winner if you've got a bit of cash to spend.

Looking for a robot vacuum cleaner deal, but live outside the US? Scroll down for prices where you are.

Robot vacuum cleaner Labor Day sales

Eufy Robovac 11S Slim: $229.99 $159.99 at Amazon

The 11S Slim is a really affordable model and with a steep discount we'd expect this one to sell fast based on its current popularity at Amazon. Featuring up to 100 minutes of 1300Pa suction, this should help keep your living space tidy without breaking the bank.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum | Automatic dirt disposal | Alex compatible | $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Definitely on the high-end side, the i7+ features visual navigation features to deal with obstacles and stairs, while it features enhanced suction power to help clean up pet hair. It also has a self-emptying base for easy disposal of accumulated dirt. This matches its lowest price to date.

If you're not in the US, and you still want to save a bunch of money on the Eufy 11S, we can help with that. Take a look at the deals below, or look at our best robot vacuum cleaners list for more recommendations.