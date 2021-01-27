Amazon Prime launches in Saudi Arabia

Following an official launch a few months back, Amazon is now bringing its gold standard Amazon Prime service to consumers in Saudi Arabia.

The service is priced at SAR 16 per month ot if you prefer a yearly billing, you get it for SAR 140 per year which comes out to less than SAR 12 per month. There's also a 30 day free trial to get you started.

Benefits for signing up for Amazon Prime in Saudi Arabia include the following:

Free One-day shipping

Free International Delivery on eligible orders over SAR 200

Exclusive access to popular and award-winning movies and TV shows with Prime Video

Access to a selection of free games every month, free in-game loot, a Twitch channel subscription and more with Twitch Prime

Discounted same day delivery

Expect Amazon Prime to offer more value over time as new services are added in saudi Arabia such as Prime Music or Alexa skills.

To sign up for a Prime membership, head over to Amazon’s Prime page to start your 30-day free trial of the service.