Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021) price, release date and everything you need to know

Amazon has given its mid-range smart display, the Echo Show 8 (2021) a hefty boost by giving it one of the Echo Show 10's best features - a camera that pans and zooms on video calls when you move so you're always in shot.

As well as ensuring the camera follows your every move, Amazon has also upgraded the camera quality to an impressive 13-megapixels, which means video calls should look more detailed and smoother.

It's not just the camera that's been boosted either. The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021) has an improved octa-core processor, which means it should be a smoother experience when using Alexa or swiping through screens.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A new version of Amazon's 8-inch smart display

A new version of Amazon's 8-inch smart display What will it cost? $129.99 / £119.99 (around AU$220)

$129.99 / £119.99 (around AU$220) When's it out? Available to pre-order now in US, UK and Australia

The new Amazon Echo Show 8 will set you back $129.99 / £119.99 /AU$199 - the same price as the current Echo Show 8, which was launched in September 2019.

This is Amazon's mid-range smart display, with the smaller and also newly-updated 5-inch version, the Echo Show 5 (2021), priced at $84.99 / £74.99 / AU$119, and the top-of-the-range Echo Show 10 setting you back $249.99 / £239.99 / AU$399.99.

The new Amazon Echo Show 8 is available to pre-order in the US, UK and Australia now, with shipping expected in June 2021.

(Image credit: Amazon )

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021) design

On the surface, the new Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021) looks very similar to the current version, with an 8-inch display with a 1280 x 800 resolution at an angle on the front, and a wedge-shaped back that houses the speakers and is covered in either Charcoal or Glacier White fabric.

In fact, the mains-powered device is the exact same dimensions and weight as the current Amazon Echo 8 as well.

However, under the hood, there have been some upgrades including the camera, which sits in the top right-hand corner of the screen, that has been boosted to an impressive 13-megapixels - the same as can be found in the top-of-the-range Echo Show 10. That's a hefty improvement on the 1MP camera sported by the current Echo Show 8.

The new Echo Show 8 retains the camera cover found on the current Echo Show 8, that can block the camera's field of view for those that have privacy concerns over the camera in their home, along with the 2-inch dual speakers with passive bass radiator.

The Echo Show 8 (2021) also has the same four-microphone configuration as the previous iteration and

However, it does have an improved processor, with the Echo Show 8 (2021) using the MediaTek MT8183, compared to the current Echo Show 8, which has a MediaTek MT 8163. This means the smart display should be smoother when swiping through settings or using Alexa.

Amazon has also considered the environmental impact of the device, and used 100% post-consumer recycled fabrics in the smart display, and will also bear the Climate Pledge Friendly Badge, which Amazon says makes it easy to identify sustainable products when shopping.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (20210) features

As we've already mentioned, the camera is one of the main upgrades on the new Echo Show 8 (2021), but it's not just the camera quality that's been boosted.

When making video calls, the smart display's camera can now pan and zoom to ensure that you're always in the center of the frame, even if you move around the room.

In the US, the Echo Show 8 (2021) can also be used to make Zoom calls, just like the Echo Show 10 and the current Echo Show 8. However, there's no word on whether this functionality will be extended to the Echo Show 8 (2021) in the UK or Australia.

The Echo Show 8's camera can also double as a home security camera too, allowing you to view a live feed from the Alexa app even if you're not at home, making it a great way to keep a check on your property, and is something else that was first introduced on the Echo Show 10. In the US, it also integrates with Alexa Guard to alert you if the smart display detects the sound of breaking glass, smoke alarms or even potential intruders.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021) can be used to listen to streaming services such as Prime Music, Spotify and Apple Music, as well as watch Prime Video and even Netflix on the 8-inch scream.

Like other Echo show smart displays, Alexa is built-in, so you can ask Amazon's voice assistant to do everything from provide a weather report and the latest news, to setting timers and even controlling your smart home devices. As well as offering up the information audibly, Alexa will also display the information on screen, going into more detail too.