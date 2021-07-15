Amazon deal slashes the Apple Watch 6 to just $399 – the lowest price ever

Start off the school year with a new Apple Watch with this fantastic deal that we've spotted at Amazon. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch 6 with Cellular on sale for a record-low price of $399 (was $499). That's a massive $100 discount and only $50 more than the GPS-only model.

Apple Watch 6 deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS + Cellular): $499 $399 at Amazon

Save $100 - A fantastic deal, we've just spotted the Apple Watch 6 with Cellular on sale for a record-low price of $399 at Amazon. The 40mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away. Please note, this deal applies to the White, Black, Red, and Navy sport band models.

View Deal

The feature-rich Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 includes new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



This specific deal is for the Apple Watch 6 with LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Series 6 at this price, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More Apple Watch deals

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales that are happening now.



You can also see more tech bargains with our roundup of the best back to school sales and learn about the upcoming Labor Day sales event.