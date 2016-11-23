Acer takes laptops to spin class and releases its thinnest convertible yet

Acer has two new convertible notebooks on sale over in the US, with both the Spin 7 and Spin 5 now shipping with a recommended price of $1,250 and $650 respectively.

Both of these use a 360-degree hinge to pull off their hybrid tricks, so you can flip the screen around partway to use the device in ‘tent’ mode, or fully fold it back flat to the keyboard to use the Spin as a tablet.

These are the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy right now

And at 10.98mm, Acer says the Spin 7 is the world’s thinnest convertible notebook, with the portable weighing in at 1.2kg. The laptop has a 14-inch Full HD touch display fashioned from Gorilla Glass 4, and boasts a Core i7-7Y75 Kaby Lake processor running at 1.3GHz with Turbo to 3.6GHz.

Acer rates the battery life at up to 8 hours on the go, plus you also get a pair of USB 3.1 Type-C ports plus 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MU-MIMO.

Spinning around

As for the Spin 5, that boasts a 13.3-inch Full HD display driven by an Intel Core i5-6200U processor which runs at 2.3GHz with Turbo to 2.8GHz.

This convertible offers up to 10 hours of battery life and has a ‘crossed-hairline brush finish’ on its aluminum top cover which helps defend against fingerprints and makes the hybrid easy to grip.

As mentioned, both of these hybrid notebooks are shipping right now and can be purchased from the Acer store and the usual online retail suspects.