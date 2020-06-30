Best Buy's online sales: deals on 4K TVs, iPhone, Apple Watch, laptops, and more

If you're looking for the latest Best Buy online sales, then we've got you covered. Just ahead of the 4th of July sales event, Best Buy is discounting a number of best-selling items, including price cuts on 4K TVs, the iPhone, laptops, the Apple Watch, and more. To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up this week's top Best Buy deals below.

Our top sale picks include bargains on 4K TVs like this Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $249.99, and this big-screen 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $699.99.



If you're looking for discounts on Apple devices, you can get the Apple Watch 3 marked down to $199 and save up to $500 on the iPhone XS. Other top deals include the powerful Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699 and a $60 price cut on the best-selling Ring Doorbell Pro.



Shop the rest of Best Buy's top deals below and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers that are ending soon.

Best Buy's top sale picks:

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. These water-resistant wireless earbuds feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $279 $199 at Best Buy

You can score an $80 price cut on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've seen on this waterproof smartwatch which features GPS technology, offers heart rate monitoring, and can track popular workouts and calories burned.

Samsung Galaxy S20 at Best Buy | Save up to $300 with qualified activation

For a limited time, you can save up to $300 on the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra with qualified activation from AT&T, or Sprint.

LG 49-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $319.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

You can get the LG 49-inch 4K TV on sale for $299.99 at Best Buy. The UHD smart TV features webOS so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney Plus, and more.

Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $ 299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price! You can get the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in which allows you to stream from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more.

Samsung 65-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $549.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $499.99 at Best Buy. The 7-Series TV features a universal guide that allows you to find streaming content and live TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for big-screen 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 75-inch TV on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV has a voice remote and the Google Assistant built in so you can control your TV and other compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Inspiron 15 Touchscreen Laptop: $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Inspiron touchscreen laptop on sale for $399.99. The 15.6-inch laptop features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and an expansive 1TB hard drive, making it a good working from home option.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for $189.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Security Camera System: $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

You can save $50 on the Arlo Pro 2 security camera at Best Buy. The 4-camera system works both indoors and outdoors and features two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa.

Roomba by iRobot 675 Robot Vacuum: $249.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the best-selling Roomba robot vacuum on sale at Best Buy for $299.99. The iRobot 675 features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

