7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (August 12)

Audio player loading…

After The Sandman and Prey kicked off this month’s streaming slate with a bang, the list of new movies and TV shows worth your attention grows longer as we roll into another August weekend.

Headlining the latest crop of arrivals is new Netflix movie Day Shift, which is joined on the streamer by Locke and Key season 3 and a handful of new Netflix documentaries. Then there’s Prime Video's latest comedy reboot, A League of Their Own, and Apple TV Plus’ heartwrenching new medical drama, Five Days at Memorial.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven of the biggest new movies and TV shows available to stream on the likes of Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus this weekend.

Day Shift (Netflix)

Leading the charge on Netflix this week is Day Shift, which looks primed to please fans of horror movies, dumb comedy flicks and, erm, Snoop Dogg?

Jamie Foxx leads the film’s cast as Bud Jablonski, a blue-collar dad who uses his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job as an elaborate front for his real profession: killing vampires. Snoop ‘Doggy’ Dogg stars as Jablonski’s partner, Big John Elliott, and Dave Franco also features as, well, a stock Dave Franco character.

Coming from the mind of martial arts expert J. J. Perry (whose stunt work credits include Ultraviolet and The Town), expect Day Shift to be a suitably high-octane affair – though early reviews suggest it isn’t exactly the next Citizen Kane.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Prime Video’s rapidly improving TV slate gets another boost this weekend in the form of A League of Their Own, which is now available to stream in its entirety.

A serialized reimagining of Penny Marshall's classic 1992 comedy of the same name, this one follows a WWII-era professional women's baseball team as they navigate the politics of a rapidly changing America on and off the sports field. Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson produces and stars, with D'Arcy Carden, Kelly McCormack and Nick Offerman among the series’ supporting cast.

Reviews for A League of Their Own have been near-universally positive so far, with some critics even hailing Jacobson’s adaptation as superior to its source material.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus is no stranger to grisly dramas, and Five Days at Memorial looks set to be the streamer’s bleakest offering yet.

Based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Sheri Fink, this eight-episode series documents the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in a New Orleans hospital inundated with desperate patients. Vera Farmiga stars alongside Cherry Jones, Robert Pine and Cornelius Smith Jr, with John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and Carlton Cuse (Lost) on hand as showrunners.

New episodes of Five Days at Memorial will stream weekly every Friday, though its first three entries are available to stream now on Apple TV Plus.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Locke and Key season 3 (Netflix)

Supernatural drama series Locke and Key returns to Netflix for its third and final season this weekend.

An adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's fantasy comic book series, the show follows a trio of siblings – Kinsey (CODA’s Emilia Jones), Tyler (Connor Jessup) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) – who, after their father’s murder, move to their ancestral home, a mysterious manor filled with locked doors and magical keys.

Season 3 finds the Locke clan up against a British Army captain whose already cruel soul has been further tainted by a demon from behind the Black Door. As is typical of most Netflix shows, all eight episodes are available to stream in one fell swoop.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

I Am Groot (Disney Plus)

Continuing Disney’s run of strange-but-welcome animated shorts in 2022 is I Am Groot, which is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Set between the events of Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel, this five-episode limited series follows everyone’s favorite superhero seedling on various misadventures through the Marvel universe. Vin Diesel reprises his role as the voice of Baby Groot, while Bradley Cooper also features in several episodes as Rocket.

Like Baymax! before it, I Am Groot is less necessary viewing and more lighthearted bonus material for die-hard character fans, but its inconsequential place in the MCU’s elaborate Phase 4 storyline may actually prove refreshing for some.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus.

I Just Killed My Dad (Netflix)

Most of the features on our list of the best Netflix documentaries concern some pretty gruesome subject matter, and I Just Killed My Dad is chief among that number.

This three-parter, from director Skye Borgman (who helmed another true crime Netflix documentary, Girl In The Picture), details the true story of Anthony Templet, a Louisiana teenager who shot dead his father in 2019.

More a whydunit than a whodunit, I Just Killed My Dad features more twists than a hedge maze, and the mystery surrounding Templet's evidently unconventional upbringing will have you glued to the screen. Just don’t watch this one with the whole family (three guesses why).

Now available to stream on Netflix.

The Princess (HBO Max)

The third of this week’s fact-based picks (we’re counting Five Days at Memorial) is The Princess on HBO Max.

Constructed entirely out of archival footage, this feature-length deep-dive takes a microscope to the life and death of Princess Diana, a royal who faced overwhelming public adoration and intense scrutiny from the establishment into which she married.

The Princess was commissioned to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Diana's death, and the film debuted at Sundance earlier this year to generally positive reviews. UK viewers will be able to stream this one on Sky and Now TV from Sunday.

Available to stream on HBO Max from Saturday and Sky and Now TV from Sunday.