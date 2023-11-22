Walmart Black Friday sale LIVE – $98 TV, $169 AirPods and $10 earbuds

Walmart Black Friday deals 2023 (Image credit: Future) Jump to...

The second part of the Walmart Black Friday sale is now live and the retailer has dropped some fantastic deals on earbuds, TVs, laptops, small appliances and more. I've picked out all the best offers so you can be fully prepared when the sale gets underway and bag the bargains you want before they sell out.

The best way to ensure you get what you want is to be a paid Walmart Plus member as that gets you exclusive early access to the Walmart Black Friday sale from right now - that's three hours before anyone else when the general sale begins at 3pm ET. Early access is a hugely beneficial perk many of the best offers will sell out.

Not a Walmart Plus member? You can sign up to Walmart Plus for $12.95/month or get a one-year membership for $98.

Stick with us over the next few hours for our expert buying advice on all of today's Walmart Black Friday deals, the latest stock updates and any unexpected surprises along the way. You can also check out our main Black Friday deals hub for all of the best offers available at many other retailers this year.

15 best Walmart Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Walmart

The AirPods Pro 2 are a Black Friday bestseller and Walmart has the lowest price we've ever seen for the popular earbuds. Rated highly in our AirPods Pro 2 review as some of the best earbuds you can buy, they feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds, improved audio quality and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. We predict this will sell out within hours of the early access sale going live, so it might be worth signing up for a Walmart Plus membership to ensure you get them.

TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K Roku TV: $188 at Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sale includes the excellent TCL 4-Series 4K TV on sale for $188. TCL makes some of the best big-screen budget TVs and this is a fantastic price for a 55-inch display. It sports all the most important features, including support for ultra-high definition 4K resolution, HDR for better lighting and colors, Roku TV built-in for seamless streaming and a handy voice remote.

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24 now $9.88 at Walmart

We concluded that these fantastic little true wireless earbuds were a stone-cold steal in our JLab Go Air Pop review. Now, thanks to the Walmart Black Friday sale, you can get these excellent, affordable, and comfortable buds for under $10. They boast Bluetooth 5.1, wearer detection, three effective EQ profiles, on-ear volume control, and a whopping 32-hour battery life. A bargain.

PS5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $559.99 now $499 at Walmart

Walmart currently has stock of the PS5 – and it's a brilliant bundle to boot. It comes with a PS5 Slim console and a copy of Insomniac's latest webslinging adventure Marvel's Spider-Man 2. We're expecting stock to sell through very quickly here, so be sure to act fast.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $78 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart's Black Friday deals include the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $78 – a new record-low price. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors and more.

Apple Watch SE, 2023 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $179 at Walmart

Another Walmart Black Friday deal that will go fast is the latest Apple Watch SE on sale for just $179. That's a record-low price and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy right now. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 9, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and all the key health and fitness features.

Gourmia All-in-One Air Fryer: $50 at Walmart

One of the top bargains from Walmart's Black Friday sale is this Gourmia air fryer that's on sale for just $50. The 14-qt air fryer has it all, including a full rotisserie set, air fry baskets, an oven rack and a drip tray. It also includes 12 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate and more with ease.

Evergreen Classics Pre-Lit 7.5' Christmas Tree: $78 at Walmart

If you haven't picked out your Christmas Tree this year, Walmart's Black Friday deals include this 7.5-foot tree for just $78 - an incredible price. The top-rated artificial Benton Pine is pre-lit with 300 changing LED lights that offer eight color-changing light effects.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: was $349.95 now $99 at Walmart

The Beats Studio 3 are marked down to a record low of $99, which is an incredible price for a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones. The Beats Studio 3 also pack in Apple's W1 chip for solid audio quality and provide up to 22 hours of battery life, making them a decent pair for budget-friendly over-ear headphones.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $249 now $179 at Walmart

This HP laptop is a good buy if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and basic everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it less portable compared to smaller screen options, but it offers good performance thanks to the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and speedy 256GB SSD. All for under $200? Bargain.

Onn. 43-inch FHD Roku TV: $98 at Walmart

This 43-inch Onn TV isn't going to win any awards when it comes to picture quality and performance but, hey, it's ridiculously cheap. Let's be clear, you may end up being more frustrated if you intend to use this as your main TV. However, as a smaller screen for another room or for more infrequent use to stream the odd show, it's hard to argue with the low price for a TV of this size.

Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop: $188 at Walmart

Looking to add a robot vacuum and mop to your appliance stable? Walmart's Black Friday sale has the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum and mop for just $188. As the name suggests, the Shark IQ can vacuum and mop hard floors at the same time. It also includes an anti-hair-wrap brush roll to stop hairs from clogging the brush and options to control the vacuum using your voice or via your phone.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) + Elite Strap: was $299 now $249 at Walmart

Walmart has a solid $50 saving on this Meta Quest 2 VR headset and Elite Strap bundle. This price cut felt inevitable during this year's Black Friday considering the Meta Quest 3 is now available, but this is still a great choice for an accessible VR headset at a reasonable price. It remains a great piece of kit thanks to its ease of use, comfortable weight vast catalogue of supported games and reasonable 128GB of storage.

onn. 7-inch Tablet: was $59 now $29 at Walmart

This is almost certainly the cheapest price you'll find for a tablet – and it won't stick around for long in Walmart's Black Friday sale. This budget tablet is not a performance powerhouse but the seven-inch display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life and great specs for the price. A good one for kids, or if you need a very basic device for everyday browsing, media streaming and video calls.