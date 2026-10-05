Amazon has brought back its Prime Big Deal Days sale for yet another year, and while the event officially runs across October 6 and 7, there are early deals already live at the retailer today. I'm here to find and share all of the very best offers over the next few days, helping you uncover the biggest savings on top-rated tech and the bargains that are actually worth spending your money on.

• Browse the early Prime Big Deal Days sale

I've covered Prime Day for around a decade now, and if you haven't seen a Prime Big Deal Days sale before, it's effectively the same thing — just later in the year. The vast majority of offers are available exclusively to Amazon Prime members for 48 hours, covering everything from tech and toys to fashion and essentials.

Of course, Amazon's own-brand devices play a big part in the sale, as they always do. This means it's usually one of the best times of the year to pick up a Kindle, a Fire TV Stick, a Ring doorbell, a Blink security camera, and so on. In fact, right now, you can already get an Amazon Kindle for £84.99 (was £134.99) — that's the lowest price this year.

But there are dozens upon dozens of standout offers elsewhere, too. Some of the highlights I've spotted so far in the early sale include the Nintendo Switch 2 for a record-low price, this Oura Ring 4 for £199.99 (was £243.15) and a five-star Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer for £161.45 (was £229.99).

From those and other offers I've seen so far, it's a solid preview of this year's upcoming Black Friday deals in November — even amidst price hikes and stock issues in some categories. So, stick with me and the rest of the expert TechRadar team as we guide you through the sale and hand-pick our favourite offers.

Just remember, you need an Amazon Prime membership to access most of these offers, but new and returning subscribers can get a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to cover you for the sale.

My top 9 deals at Amazon UK

Amazon Kindle: was £134.99 now £84.99 at Amazon The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's significantly cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At £85, though, this deal is a little underwhelming, given it's been as low as £69.99 before. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £229.99 now £161.45 at Amazon The Ninja Foodi Max is the ultimate air fryer for many and it's now down to a great low price at Amazon. It offers six different functions, including Max Crisp, air frying, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. With two baskets, you get two independent cooking zones with the option to have them sync or match up, depending on your needs. Its extra large capacity is perfect for family cooking or batch cooking as it gives you plenty of room for a 2kg chicken or 1.4kg of fries in each compartment. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £39.99 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted to just £2 more than the record-low price. We've tested this and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2: was £419.99 now £354.99 at Amazon Amazon has the Nintendo Switch 2 at its lowest price ever for Prime Big Deal Days. Given that the console was only recently hit with a price hike, I'm surprised that you can score such a big price cut on it right now, so definitely take advantage while you can if you've been thinking of picking it up, as this price almost certainly won't be beaten all year. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Ember 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £499.99 now £279.99 at Amazon The 50-inch Amazon Ember TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It's a nice buy if you're on a budget, as the premium 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display. Read more Read less ▼

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was £1,449 now £899 at Amazon Display - 13 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The latest Microsoft Surface Laptop is one of our favourite Windows devices and received a glowing five-stars in our Microsoft Surface Laptop review, so I'm obviously going to call out this solid saving at Amazon. This particular specification includes a powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD. That storage feels a little light for the price, but the levels of performance and battery life from the CPU are top-tier to go alongside the swish-looking display and keyboard. Read more Read less ▼

Oral-B iO Series 3: was £175 now £59.99 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option that's also bundled with a few handy extras. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get spare brush head and a carry case included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 4: was £349 now £199.99 at Amazon I'm not sure how I feel about smart rings, but our fitness editor, Matt Evans, is a big fan of the Oura Ring 4. He said it was "nearly the perfect fitness tracker" in our review, praising the design, ease-of-use, long-lasting battery and detailed health information it offers. This fascinating bit of tech is now down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon — although be warned that some sizes and colours are selling out. Read more Read less ▼

Philips OneBlade 360: was £54.99 now £42.99 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as two spare blades, four combs, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Deals under £50

Anker USB-C Charger Cable (2-Pack): was £7.99 now £5.69 at Amazon Can you ever have too many USB cables? The box full of them under my desk would suggest you can. However, if you want a couple more to leave around the house or take with you when out and about, this pair of USB-C to USB-A cables from top brand Anker is now super-cheap for Prime Day. Read more Read less ▼

Honeywell TurboForce Power Fan: was £29.99 now £25.49 at Amazon This small desk fan has been a popular buy all summer as it's a cheap yet powerful option, so it's worth shouting out again while it's on sale for Prime Day. It's not the most advanced fan out there, but you get three speed settings and quiet operation, which makes it a good choice for your desk while working or on the side table at night. Read more Read less ▼

Anker Soundcore Portable Speaker 2: was £28.49 now £22.99 at Amazon If you want a cheap and basic Bluetooth speaker, then you can't go wrong with this Anker Soundcore for a little over £20. Sure, it's not going to give you the biggest and boldest audio quality, but it's still a solid option at an affordable price. Battery life is an impressive 24 hours, too, so it's great to use around the home or take it with you when on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Renpho Smart Scale: was £23.99 now £17.79 at Amazon Get the highly rated Renpho smart scale on sale for under £20 for Prime Day. The smart scale has over 300,000 reviews on Amazon and holds a solid 4.5-star rating. You can use this smart device to measure your body fat ratio, BMI, and weight via the Renpho app. Read more Read less ▼

Warmco Portable Handheld Fan: was £24.99 now £19.99 at Amazon This Warmco Portable handheld fan is a slightly more high-tech and serious-looking device. Again, we haven't reviewed it, but it does have good Amazon reviews and the price is right thanks to this current deal. According to the user reviews, this looks to be a surprisingly powerful little fan that's capable of 3 to 13 hours of operation per charge. Read more Read less ▼

HP DeskJet 2921 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer: was £54.99 now £34.99 at Amazon If you need a cheap and cheerful printer, this DeskJet 2921 is a great budget choice that supports wireless printing, scanning, and copying. This bundle also includes three months of HP Instant Ink, so you can save cash on your first few rounds of prints. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Appliances

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £499.99 now £279.97 at Amazon Here's a great price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. Again, I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V8: was £329.99 now £204.99 at Amazon The Dyson V8 is now older, but it remains one of the top affordable vacuums and also one of the best Dyson vacuums – period. This still more-than-capable vacuum comes with a couple of essential attachments for cleaning around the home. Given its age and basic features, it's a struggle to recommend it at its full price, but now that it's discounted so heavily at Currys, it's an easy recommendation. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £229.99 now £161.45 at Amazon The Ninja Foodi Max is the ultimate air fryer for many and it's now down to a great low price at Amazon. It offers six different functions, including Max Crisp, air frying, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. With two baskets, you get two independent cooking zones with the option to have them sync or match up, depending on your needs. Its extra large capacity is perfect for family cooking or batch cooking as it gives you plenty of room for a 2kg chicken or 1.4kg of fries in each compartment. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next: was £599 now £379.99 at Amazon Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo has a straightforward touch control panel that allows you to brew your favourite cup of coffee with the minimum amount of effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother, so it’s a good all-in-one solution for those who love a cup of joe but want to skip all the faff of making the drink. We liked it enough in our De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next review, in which we awarded it four stars out of five. Read more Read less ▼

Sage The Barista Express: was £629.95 now £498.99 at Amazon Sage makes some of the best coffee machines we've ever tested here at TechRadar, so I definitely want to shout out this offer on its excellent The Barista Express. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review for its ease of use, bevvy of customisable settings and tasty results. While it's still a pricey machine, it's worth the investment if you really want to get into your coffee-making at home. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Creami: was £249.99 now £153.89 at Amazon We may be about to hit the colder months, but the Ninja Creami ice cream maker is still a quick and convenient way to make all of your favourite frozen treats, milkshakes and sorbets at the touch of a button. While it was a little cheaper than this last Black Friday, today's offer is the best I've seen all year for the popular appliance. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon A smart kettle feels like a bit of a gimmick, but if you make a variety a different hot drinks that taste better when brewed at specific temperatures, then I could see a reason why you'd want to invest in this Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle. With this discount, it's much easier to justify a purchase compared to the steep full price. Read more Read less ▼

Bosch Aquatak 120: was £109.99 now £82.99 at Amazon I did a lot of research before picking up this pressure washer for myself a couple of years ago and it's been an excellent buy for simple cleaning tasks around the home, such as patios, decking, walls and cars. While we haven't tested this model at TechRadar, it's been praised elsewhere for its solid build quality, strong water pressure and portability. You also get a good selection of attachments in this bundle, including a patio cleaner, wash brush and detergent nozzle. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Amazon Devices

Blink Mini 2K+: was £39.99 now £16.99 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2K+ has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including a built-in spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. Get it now for a record-low price. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon The Blink Video Doorbell is now £3 more than its lowest-ever price on Amazon, which is great news if you're interested in buying your first smart doorbell. This latest model comes with a head-to-toe HD view, infrared night vision, and two-way audio – all you'd want in a basic video doorbell. You can watch packages get delivered and answer the door in real time from the Blink app, but you can't save footage without a Blink Subscription or a Sync Module (which is included here). Thankfully, you get a 30-day Blink Subscription Plan trial with your purchase, so you can try before you buy. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Outdoor Camera 2K+: was £89.99 now £34.99 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor Camera 2K+ is packed with the essentials. It has 2K video quality, so you can see what’s going on more clearly. You can also zoom in on what’s happening with 4X zoom, and use the two-way audio to talk to a delivery person or whoever is visiting. It’s simple to set up and weatherproof, with two AA batteries powering the device for up to two years. Plus, this bundle includes a free Blink Battery Doorbell. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £39.99 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted to just £2 more than the record-low price. We've tested this and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was £129.99 now £49.99 at Amazon The newest Ring Battery Doorbell Plus model drops to £50 in Amazon's latest sale. Its camera features 1536p HD resolution, night vision with color, and an improved motion sensor. It also includes an increased head-to-toe field of view of 150 by 150 degrees. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Indoor Camera Plus: was £49.99 now £24.99 at Amazon This half-price offer gets you an easy-to-install Ring Indoor Camera for a new low price. The Alexa-enabled plug-in security camera features motion-activated notifications, 2K resolution video support, a privacy cover and two-way talk to allow you to see, hear and communicate throughout your home. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is down to under £30 for Prime Big Deal Days. This is an OK offer, but far from the previous record-low of £22.99. Nevertheless, the Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. As far as a cheap and cheerful smart speaker goes, it's one of the better options out there. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £44.99 at Amazon Amazon's Echo Spot smart clock is down to its record-low price for Prime Big Deal Days. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was £59.99 now £19.99 at Amazon You can get the upgraded version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick for £19.99 — that's just £3 more than the record-low price. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was £64.99 now £21.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to within £2 of its lowest-ever price for Prime Big Deal Days. Considering it's only a few quid more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get access to higher resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was £79.99 now £34.99 at Amazon Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Plus streams shows and movies to your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. This updated version now supports Dolby Vision for improved colours, Wi-Fi 6 for better connectivity, and includes 2GB of RAM for faster performance. This offer isn't particularly great, given it was £10 cheaper during the last Prime Day, but it's still good value for an all-around streaming device. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle: was £134.99 now £84.99 at Amazon The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's significantly cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At £85, though, this deal is a little underwhelming, given it's been as low as £69.99 before. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £239.99 now £144.99 at Amazon The Kindle Colorsoft just fell to its lowest-ever price as part of this year's Prime Big Deal Days sale. As Amazon's first colored Kindle, it's a must-have if you love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs — or just want to view your entire ebook library in its full colour glory. The ereader is also USB-C and wireless charging compatible, lasts up to eight weeks on a full battery, and has enough storage for thousands of books. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was £449.99 now £314 at Amazon This is the new lowest-ever price for the newest version of the Kindle Scribe with 64GB of storage. This ereader combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. We were a little disappointed by the original Kindle Scribe because of some missing features, but after some updates and upgrades to this new model, we were happy to award it an impressive 4.5 stars, as it offers good value for such a multi-functional device. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Show 5: was £89.99 now £54.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling Echo Show 5 is down to £54.99 for Prime Big Deal Days — its lowest price in almost two years. The latest version of the Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. Voice controls are enabled through Amazon Alexa, while you can use the smart screen to listen to podcasts, watch movies, stream videos, play music, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Show 11: was £249.99 now £134.99 at Amazon Amazon's larger smart display just got its biggest discount all year for Prime Big Deal Days. The Echo Show 11 boasts a vibrant 11-inch full HD screen and spatial audio support for room-filling sound when listening to music or watching videos. With Alexa+ support, too, you get access to all of its advanced AI features and an easy way to connect and control other smart devices around your home. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Televisions

Amazon Ember TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV: was £249.99 now £129.99 at Amazon Amazon's Prime Day sale includes this 32-inch TV on sale for a record-low price of £129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room, then this is fine for the job. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Ember 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £499.99 now £279.99 at Amazon The 50-inch Amazon Ember TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It's a nice buy if you're on a budget, as the premium 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Ember TV 55-inch Omni Mini-LED TV: was £849.99 now £599.99 at Amazon Amazon has taken the biggest step up in terms of quality with its latest Omni Mini-LED Series Fire TVs. That's clear in the price, which puts these very close to top-end OLED displays from the likes of Sony, Samsung and LG. However, you still get a lot for your money with this Amazon option, including a large 55-inch Mini-LED panel that boasts fantastic contrast, colors and image sharpness, a 144Hz game mode for a fast and responsive experience on consoles, and smart features. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Ember 55-inch QLED TV: was £749.99 now £429.99 at Amazon Amazon's Ember QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display for better brightness and contrast, HDR and Dolby Vision for brighter and more vivid colours, local array dimming for richer blacks and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and fast response times for gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for just over £400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Laptops

Dell 15 Laptop: was £639 now £359 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 6

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Here's one of the best cheap Windows laptops in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to ensure good performance for general use and a solid amount of speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work. Read more Read less ▼

Asus Vivobook 15: was £476 now £402.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Here's a solid and affordable Windows laptop available at the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. It's an older machine, but there's no denying it's a solid entry-level choice for the price, including an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. It's a great buy if you want a powerful and capable laptop with decent battery life for everyday use, work, or school. Read more Read less ▼

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was £1,449 now £899 at Amazon Display - 13 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The latest Microsoft Surface Laptop is one of our favourite Windows devices and received a glowing five-stars in our Microsoft Surface Laptop review, so I'm obviously going to call out this solid saving at Amazon. This particular specification includes a powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD. That storage feels a little light for the price, but the levels of performance and battery life from the CPU are top-tier to go alongside the swish-looking display and keyboard. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: was £269 now £188.57 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 has been superseded by a brand-new model, so Amazon is shifting all of its remaining stock for a low price. We were incredibly impressed with the smartwatch in our review, as it felt like a big step forward for the wearable. There's the stylish design, as well as advanced health and fitness tracking features, and a smart running coach. This offer will disappear in a flash with such limited stock, so I'd grab it while you can if you want one of the best smartwatch deals we'll see all year and you're happy with slightly older tech. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 4: was £349 now £199.99 at Amazon I'm not sure how I feel about smart rings, but our fitness editor, Matt Evans, is a big fan of the Oura Ring 4. He said it was "nearly the perfect fitness tracker" in our review, praising the design, ease-of-use, long-lasting battery and detailed health information it offers. This fascinating bit of tech is now down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon — although be warned that some sizes and colours are selling out. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Health & Beauty

Oral-B iO Series 3: was £175 now £59.99 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option that's also bundled with a few handy extras. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get spare brush head and a carry case included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Philips OneBlade 360: was £54.99 now £42.99 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as two spare blades, four combs, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2: was £419.99 now £354.99 at Amazon Amazon has the Nintendo Switch 2 at its lowest price ever for Prime Big Deal Days. Given that the console was only recently hit with a price hike, I'm surprised that you can score such a big price cut on it right now, so definitely take advantage while you can if you've been thinking of picking it up, as this price almost certainly won't be beaten all year. Read more Read less ▼

Nex Playground: was £269.99 now £214.99 at Amazon Ideal for younger gamers, the Nex Playground comes with games ready to play out of the box, such as Fruit Ninja, Whac-a-Mole, and more. It's now down to a record-low price at Amazon. This neat little console relies on intuitive motion controls and is a locked-down system designed specifically with young children in mind. Read more Read less ▼