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Our TV reviewer's #1 pick of the year (Image credit: Future) Lead TV reviewer James Davidson says that not many TVs can cover the wide range of content that the LG C6 does, be that movies, gaming, sports etc, and even fewer can do it so well. The C6 delivers on almost every front, and stands out as a brilliant value option in an expensive market. The 55-inch model has dropped to £1,399 at Amazon, and while not a record-low, it's a great price for this TV. LG 55-inch C6 4K OLED TV (2026): was £1,499 now £1,399 at Amazon

A record-low price for a smart ring (Image credit: Oura Health) I've been using an old Fitbit Versa 2 for a few years now and it's everything I want from a health, sleep and exercise tracker. I'm not sure how I'd feel about swapping to a smart ring, but I can see the benefits — and lots of others like them. If you want to try out one of the best for less, then the last-generation Oura Ring 4 is almost half-price for Prime Day. Oura Ring 4: up to 30% off at Amazon for Prime Day

How about another good laptop deal? Seems like computing is one of the big categories you're interested in, according to our poll. So, here's another great laptop deal I've spotted in this week's sale. It's for this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: a solid mid-range everyday machine, but one that offers a good amount of power and performance for the price. Inside, there's an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, plus you get a portable 14-inch build and all-day battery life of around 13 hours. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £719.99 now £399.99 at Amazon

The RAM crisis isn't going anywhere (Image credit: Future / Samsung / Corsair / Edited with Gemini) Amazon is promoting this 32GB set of Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM as a Prime Day deal. Now, if you've followed the news over the last 12 months, you'll know that RAM and storage prices have skyrocketed. And there's no better evidence of it than this 'deal'. Four hundred English pounds for something that would have been closer to £100 this time last year is frightening. But, if you need RAM, I don't think it's getting any better than this for a long time. Crucial Pro 32GB DDR5 RAM: was £509.99 now £399.99 at Amazon

Still some of the best bone conduction headphones you can buy (Image credit: Shokz) When it comes to bone conduction headphones, there's one brand that regularly stands out above the rest: Shokz. Our fitness experts rate many of its headphones and earbuds as top choices for exercise and running, so I need to shout of this record-equalling low price on the fantastic OpenRun Pro 2 for Prime Big Deal Days. Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was £169 now £134 on Amazon

This one's my type One item that was potentially on my shopping list for Prime Day was a new keyboard. My current one is great, but it's starting to show signs of its age and so I was thinking about replacing it. And, would you look at that, along comes this awesome deal on the highly-rated Keychron V6. Keychron V6 Wired Mechanical Keyboard: was £69.99 now £52.99 at Amazon

I'm clinging onto summer with this one It's not a tech deal, but am I buying it? Absolutely yes. I stocked up on this 24-pack of Inch's cider during the summer Prime Day, and I'm almost out, so it's about time to refill the fridge. Yes, the warm weather may be coming to an end, so it's not exactly cold cider weather any more, but I'll still enjoy one of these when the sale is all over. Of course, I will be drinking responsibly. Inch's Apple Cider 24 x 440ml cans: was £21.17 now £17.99 at Amazon

Throwing this one into the mix (Image credit: FAB Communications) A regular fixture of the Bake Off tent, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is a well-rated appliance and number one bestseller on Amazon. With how good they are, you can see why. If you've fancied getting one yourself to show off your baking skills, then this shiny new model is down to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day. KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer: was £549 now £319.99 at Amazon

Sounds good to me (Image credit: Future) In a blind audio test, this Bose portable speaker came out on top, fending off some tough competition from JBL and Ultimate Ears. Harry Padoan is a huge fan, and now finds it easy to recommend at this new low deal price. Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2: was £119.95 now £79.95 at Amazon

The very best TV deal in the sale (Image credit: Future) You can always trust our resident TV expert, James Davidson, to have a top pick from any Amazon sale. This time around, his recommendation is currently the display that sits atop our best TV guide. Yep, it's the fantastic LG C6. LG C6 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,499 now £1,399 at Amazon

I'm back and full of beans (well, leftover meatballs and pasta) so the deals hunting continues. Let's see what some of the top picks are from several other writers across TR this afternoon.

I've just refreshed a few of the deals sections and will be taking a quick break for lunch. When I'm back, I'll have another search through the sale to see if any new categories are worth adding and I'll continue spotlighting the very best tech offers and basket-filling bargains from the sale.

Do I finally buy the coffee machine of my dreams? (Image credit: Breville) Every time there's an Amazon sale, I look longingly at one of those super-fancy coffee machines and think about how wonderful it would be to have one in my kitchen. Is this the time I finally get one? Probably not again. However, at this record-low price for the highly-rated Sage Barista Express, it's extremely tempting. Sage Barista Express: was £629.95 now £449 at Amazon

This deal has the power When I was looking into picking up a pressure washer a couple of years ago for a few light jobs around the house, this name came up repeatedly as a great option that also offered good value for money. So I bought it. Today it's on sale again, and I'd recommend it to anyone looking for a quality and affordable pressure washer. As well as its solid build quality, strong water pressure and portability, you also get a good selection of attachments in this bundle. Bosch EasyAquatak 120: was £115.62 now £82.99 at Amazon

What're ya buyin', stranger? It's all well and good if I'm recommending deals I've spotted, but it's much better if you let me know what you're on the hunt for this Prime Day. Let me know below and I'll keep an eye out for any relevant bargains!

Budget-friendly Bose noise cancellation (Image credit: Future / Bose) These Bose buds are a bargain if you need something to quiet the world around you. Just £109 for something with premium noise cancellation and great sound is a good deal, and they have a really solid fit thanks to using fins on the edge as well as fitting in your ear. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was £179 now £109 at Amazon

A strong early laptop deal All of the back-to-school sales are now behind us, but if you've found your current laptop isn't cutting it in the classroom, or just want a capable new device for home use, then there are a couple of good options in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. The one is recommend the most is this Asus Vivobook 15. It's a little older now, sure, but it still offers impressive overall power and performance for the price, with a 15.6-inch display, excellent AMD Ryzen 7 processor, a useful 16GB of RAM, a reasonable 512GB of SSD storage, all for around £400. Asus Vivobook 15: was £476 now £402.99 at Amazon

Or step up to the Apple Watch Series 11 (Image credit: Future) If you want more features than the Apple Watch SE 3 offers, the Apple Watch Series 11 is available from just £259, down from its £319 launch price. This is last year's model, with the Series 12 having just been released — but for some people the old model might actually be preferable, because Apple increased the size of the screen bezel in the latest one. In any case, you're getting tons of the same features as the SE 3, but with a better screen, more accurate tracking, blood oxygen detection, an ECG and more. Apple Watch Series 11: was £319 now £259 at Amazon

An Apple Watch for just £199 (Image credit: Future) If want the health and fitness features of the Apple Watch for a lower price tag than the latest flagship version offers, this deal on the Apple Watch SE 3 is ideal. You get heart rate tracking (including warning of irregularities), fall detection, sleep tracking, select notifications on your wrist, workout tracking and more. It's not a very big discount over its previous £219 price, but it's only ever been £2 cheaper than this, so it's a great deal, especially if you want to get a nice gift bought for someone early. Apple Watch SE 3: was £219 now £199 at Amazon

Speaking of Fire TVs… Amazon Ember TVs (they used to be called Fire TVs) are a regular feature of any Prime Day sale. And while they may not be the most powerful or advanced displays, we rate several of them as good options if you want a capable budget to watch live TV or stream your favourite shows. Amazon Ember 50-inch 4K TV: was £499.99 now £279.99 at Amazon

Naturally, Fire TV Sticks are discounted (Image credit: Future) It wouldn't be an Amazon sale without big discounts on Fire TV Sticks. And today's are especially juicy, notably on the Amazon Fire TV 4K Select, which is reduced by 66% to just £21.99. That's because Amazon is dropping this model (and the slightly pricer Plus model) to replace them with a new 4K Stick that it's just introduced. So if you're looking to buy today, you get the benefit of a good ol' fashioned clearance sale. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was £64.99 now £21.99 at Amazon

Can one human ever have too many USB cables? My partner would say yes, as I have several drawers and storage boxes and cupboards with various numbers of USB cables chucked in them. It's one of those things that just feels handy to have and weird to throw away. Anyway, if you're finding yourself a little short, this two pack of 3ft USB-A to USB-C cables is super-cheap right now. Anker USB-C Charger Cable (2-Pack): was £7.99 now £5.69 at Amazon

Listen up — or don't (Image credit: Future) This one has been popular in a few previous sales, so I'm just letting you know that the handy loop earplugs are on sale again. Whether it's for sleeping, ear protection at a gig, muffling that horrendous tube screech on the Northern line, or just dulling a bit of the chaos of the outside world, these are a great little buy. Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £19.95 now £15.95 at Amazon

A tip top toothbrush (Image credit: Future) I was always put off by the thought of dropping lots of money on an electric toothbrush when most of the cheaper alternatives were fine. But when I finally picked up the original Suri about a year or so ago, I didn't regret my purchase at all. The newer 2.0 version is now on sale for Prime Big Deal Days, featuring an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case. Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was £105 now £83.99 at Amazon

Here's one I actually bought last time (Image credit: Future) When I think back to this time last year when I decided I'd upgrade my ageing PC, I feel I got extremely lucky. The RAM and storage crisis was only just picking up, so I managed to sneak in with some key components before the costs really skyrocketed. One of the items I bought was this AMD Ryzen 5 9600X, and it's been an impressive CPU in my new rig over the last 10 months for work, productivity, and a bit of light gaming. It gets a huge thumbs up from me if you're looking for a solid budget-friendly CPU. AMD Ryzen 5 9600X: was £249.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

Here's an excellent value smart home bundle (Image credit: Ring) There's usually a standout value smart home bundle from Amazon in every Prime Day or Big Deal Days sale. Here's this year's: a Ring Battery Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for £39.99 — that's a whopping £80 off the full price and excellent value for money if you want to dabble with a simple and easy home security setup. Ring Battery Video Doorbell & Ring Indoor Camera: was £119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon

Let's start with the inevitable Kindle deal (Image credit: Amazon) Amazon just unveiled a couple of new Kindle models, so naturally, there are discounts on the previous-generation version for Prime Big Deal Days. Now, I should point out that a couple of these have actually been cheaper in the past, but the days of such aggressive price cuts appear to be far behind us now. This is still a decent offer for the standard Kindle, though, an is unlikely to be beaten over Black Friday. Amazon Kindle: was £139.99 now £84.99 at Amazon