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Day 1 of Prime Day is live at Amazon UK — I'm finding all of the best deals on Ninja, Kindles, Nintendo, Shark, Apple, and more in the 'Big Deal Days' sale
Your guide to all of the best deals in the 48-hour sale
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1. Today's best deals
2. Deals under £50
3. Appliances
4. Amazon devices
5. Televisions
6. Laptops
7. Headphones
8. Smartwatches & Wearables
9. Health & Beauty
10. Gaming
11. Live updates
We're well into Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year now. It may officially be called Prime Big Deal Days, but it's essentially the same as the regular summer sale. With dozens upon dozens of deals hitting the retailer's homepage over the next 48 hours, I'm here to help you find all of the best offers that are genuinely worth buying, including the biggest savings on top-rated tech and money-saving bargains.
• Browse the full Prime Big Deal Days sale
I've spent the last ten years covering Prime Day sales, which may be an unnecessarily long amount of time, but it also means I've learnt how to make the most of each one. This Prime Big Deal Days sale is effectively the same thing in all but name, with another 48 hours of offers that are exclusive to Amazon Prime members across tech and toys to fashion and essentials.
I've found it's always one of the better times of the year to pick up Amazon devices, and that's no clearer with some of the price cuts to Kindles, Ring doorbells, Blink cameras, Fire TVs, and so on. One of the highlights I've spotted already is the Amazon Kindle for £84.99 (was £134.99) — that's the lowest price this year.
I've also found dozens of excellent offers in many other categories. I've summarised the highlights below, but some I want to shout out in particular are the Nintendo Switch 2 for a record-low price, this five-star Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer for £129.99 (was £199.99), and the fantastic Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Headphones for £134 (was £169).
Expect many more live updates from me and the rest of the expert TechRadar team throughout the day as we guide you through the sale and hand-pick our favourite offers. Even amidst price hikes and stock issues in some categories, the sale looks like a solid preview of what we might see in this year's upcoming Black Friday deals in November.
Just remember, you need an Amazon Prime membership to access most of these offers, but new and returning subscribers can get a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to cover you for the sale.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — quick links
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Apple: up to £80 off iPads & Apple Watch
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: from £127
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
My top 10 deals at Amazon UK
This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost.
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Amazon has the Nintendo Switch 2 at its lowest price ever for Prime Big Deal Days. Given that the console was only recently hit with a price hike, I'm surprised that you can score such a big price cut on it right now, so definitely take advantage while you can if you've been thinking of picking it up, as this price almost certainly won't be beaten all year.
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The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's significantly cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At £85, though, this deal is a little underwhelming, given it's been as low as £69.99 before.
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Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at their lowest-ever price — one that we last saw during Black Friday. Not only do they deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable, making them a great buy for runners and gym goers.
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Display: 14 inches OLED
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If display quality is just as important to you as power, then strongly consider this Acer Aspire deal at Amazon. It comes with a large and high-end OLED screen that offers a clear and sharp image, whether you're working on documents or streaming your favourite TV shows. Specs are impressive elsewhere, too, including an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage that ensure excellent overall performance, great multitasking capabilities and speedy load times.
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The Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush is 20% off at Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days. This is a strong offer for the fantastic, eco-friendly alternative to other electric toothbrushes. In fact, we scored it four-and-a-half out of five in our Suri 2.0 Sonic Toothbrush review. As I've found with the original 1.0 version, it performs and cleans well, offers an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case.
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RAM and graphics card prices have been dreadful lately, but at least the same issues haven't impacted CPUs just yet. As an example, this AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is down to its lowest price in months for Prime Big Deal Days. It's a solid mid-range CPU for general use and gaming — and it's even the one I'm using right now in my PC. I've been very impressed with it, and at this price, it's hard to beat for value for money.
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I'm not sure how I feel about smart rings, but our fitness editor, Matt Evans, is a big fan of the Oura Ring 4. He said it was "nearly the perfect fitness tracker" in our review, praising the design, ease-of-use, long-lasting battery and detailed health information it offers. This fascinating bit of tech is now down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon — although be warned that some sizes and colours are selling out.
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The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as a spare blade, a 5-in-1 comb, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.
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I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch, but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a built-in sharpener, then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its six-piece set of stainless steel knives and included paring scissors.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Deals under £50
Sure, all of the fancy TVs, laptops, appliances and headphones are the exciting part of any Prime Day sale, but it's also a good chance to stock up on some handy essentials. So, how about a whopping 100 AA batteries for under £15? That'll keep you going for a while.
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This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It sports a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it can still recharge many mobiles up to two times over. There's only a single port to charge one device at a time but that's not a huge issue if you just want a cheap power bank for your phone.
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The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is an excellent deal on an entry-level option that's also bundled with a few handy extras. It doesn't boast many high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a refill holder and a travel case included for free.
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I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.
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Can you ever have too many USB cables? The box full of them under my desk would suggest you can. However, if you want a couple more to leave around the house or take with you when out and about, this pair of USB-C to USB-A cables from top brand Anker is now super-cheap for Prime Day.
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This small desk fan has been a popular buy all summer as it's a cheap yet powerful option, so it's worth shouting out again while it's on sale for Prime Day. It's not the most advanced fan out there, but you get three speed settings and quiet operation, which makes it a good choice for your desk while working or on the side table at night.
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If you picked up those USB cables for cheap, you might also want a charger plug to use with them. There are several on sale right now at Amazon, but I like this Ugreen option the best. It's a 100W fast charger with three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, offering support for multiple phones, laptops, tablets, earbuds, and more, with the option to charge more than one at a single time with the correct arrangement. The small and compact design, is the ideal finishing touch.
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If you want a cheap and basic Bluetooth speaker, then you can't go wrong with this Anker Soundcore for a little over £20. Sure, it's not going to give you the biggest and boldest audio quality, but it's still a solid option at an affordable price. Battery life is an impressive 24 hours, too, so it's great to use around the home or take it with you when on the go.
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The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This handy kitchen gadget is now at its lowest-ever price.
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I actually bought a Levoit Core Mini for myself when moving into a new house that hadn't been lived in for a while to get rid of the dust and debris, and I also think it works as a great option for any allergy problems. What I like most is that it's small and quiet, so it is perfect for all sorts of spaces, such as the living room and bedroom. It's now also very affordable at 15% off.
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This Warmco Portable handheld fan is a slightly more high-tech and serious-looking device. Again, we haven't reviewed it, but it does have good Amazon reviews and the price is right thanks to this current deal. According to the user reviews, this looks to be a surprisingly powerful little fan that's capable of 3 to 13 hours of operation per charge.
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If you need a cheap and cheerful printer, this DeskJet 2921 is a great budget choice that supports wireless printing, scanning, and copying. This bundle also includes three months of HP Instant Ink, so you can save cash on your first few rounds of prints.
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As someone who grew up playing one of these on family holidays, I can't help but be incredibly tempted to pick up the super-cool Lego Game Boy as a display piece while it's over £10 off at Amazon. And I'm sure many other retro gamers out there would love it as a gift this Christmas.
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I'm a little tempted by the £20 price reduction on this well-scoring blender. While it can't chop ice, it creates velvety smoothies out of fresh and frozen fruits hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the fact that it's only a few quid more than it was on Black Friday makes this an even sweeter deal.
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The Wolfbox MF50 is a convenient and extremely easy-to-use air duster, with a single button to cycle through fan speeds, a trigger to fire out the air, and several different attachments to choose between depending on the cleaning job you need it for. It's completely wireless with USB-C charging and lasts up to four hours on a single charge on the lowest setting, too.
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Perhaps you're moving into halls or other university accommodation and want an option to get some exercise in at home, well, this cheap pack of resistance bands could be useful. For under £10, you get five different-strength bands, ranging from light to XX-heavy, that can help with all sorts of different home training, yoga, pilates, and other exercises.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Appliances
A smart kettle feels like a bit of a gimmick, but if you make a variety a different hot drinks that taste better when brewed at specific temperatures, then I could see a reason why you'd want to invest in this Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle. With this discount, it's much easier to justify a purchase compared to the steep full price.
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Here's a great price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. Again, I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes.
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The Dyson V8 is now older, but it remains one of the top affordable vacuums and also one of the best Dyson vacuums – period. This still more-than-capable vacuum comes with a couple of essential attachments for cleaning around the home. Given its age and basic features, it's a struggle to recommend it at its full price, but now that it's discounted so heavily at Currys, it's an easy recommendation.
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For homes where small spills and stains are a regular problem, this Vax SpotWash Duo could be a smart buy while it's almost half-price on Amazon. You get a handful of useful attachments included to tackle different types of problems and pet messes, as well as a small bottle of cleaning solution to get you started.
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One of the biggest and best budget air fryer deals available at Amazon right now is this heavily reduced Tefal XXL. It's a huge 11L model that's considerably cheaper than many smaller options I've seen in the sale. We haven't personally reviewed this model at TechRadar, but it's from a trusted brand and down to the lowest price since Black Friday for Prime Day.
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The Ninja AF300UK 7.6L model is down to its lowest price all year at Amazon right now. It's definitely worth it at this price, given we awarded it the full five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review. It's smaller than some of the largest models but a good option if you don't need as much space and want to spend less. We particularly praised the multiple settings, the ability to sync cooking times and the quality of the food it made.
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The Ninja Foodi Max is the ultimate air fryer for many and it's now down to a great low price at Amazon. It offers six different functions, including Max Crisp, air frying, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. With two baskets, you get two independent cooking zones with the option to have them sync or match up, depending on your needs. Its extra large capacity is perfect for family cooking or batch cooking as it gives you plenty of room for a 2kg chicken or 1.4kg of fries in each compartment.
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Here's a best-ever discount on Ninja's portable air fryer — and a great Prime Day deal. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus two resealable glass containers to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.
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The Nespresso Vertuo Next is a small and convenient pod coffee machine — and it's now back to its lowest price this year. With multiple drinks in multiple sizes available at the touch of a button, it could be the ideal no-fuss pick for your home, your room or a shared kitchen if you're at uni.
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Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo has a straightforward touch control panel that allows you to brew your favourite cup of coffee with the minimum amount of effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother, so it’s a good all-in-one solution for those who love a cup of joe but want to skip all the faff of making the drink. We liked it enough in our De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next review, in which we awarded it four stars out of five.
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Sage makes some of the best coffee machines we've ever tested here at TechRadar, so I definitely want to shout out this offer on its excellent The Barista Express. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review for its ease of use, bevvy of customisable settings and tasty results. While it's still a pricey machine, it's worth the investment if you really want to get into your coffee-making at home.
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We may be about to hit the colder months, but the Ninja Creami ice cream maker is still a quick and convenient way to make all of your favourite frozen treats, milkshakes and sorbets at the touch of a button. While it was a little cheaper than this last Black Friday, today's offer is the best I've seen all year for the popular appliance.
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KitchenAid is a mainstay in the Bake Off tent and still the leader when it comes to high-quality stand mixers – but they do come with a hefty upfront cost. This healthy £230 discount on the premium Artisan model definitely takes the sting out, though. It comes with a stainless steel bowl and three attachments for mixing, kneading and beating – everything the amateur or intermediate baker needs for the kitchen.
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I did a lot of research before picking up this pressure washer for myself a couple of years ago and it's been an excellent buy for simple cleaning tasks around the home, such as patios, decking, walls and cars. While we haven't tested this model at TechRadar, it's been praised elsewhere for its solid build quality, strong water pressure and portability. You also get a good selection of attachments in this bundle, including a patio cleaner, wash brush and detergent nozzle.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Amazon Devices
This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost.
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The new Blink Mini 2K+ has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including a built-in spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. Get it now for a record-low price.
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The Blink Video Doorbell is now £3 more than its lowest-ever price on Amazon, which is great news if you're interested in buying your first smart doorbell. This latest model comes with a head-to-toe HD view, infrared night vision, and two-way audio – all you'd want in a basic video doorbell. You can watch packages get delivered and answer the door in real time from the Blink app, but you can't save footage without a Blink Subscription or a Sync Module (which is included here). Thankfully, you get a 30-day Blink Subscription Plan trial with your purchase, so you can try before you buy.
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The Blink Outdoor Camera 2K+ is packed with the essentials. It has 2K video quality, so you can see what’s going on more clearly. You can also zoom in on what’s happening with 4X zoom, and use the two-way audio to talk to a delivery person or whoever is visiting. It’s simple to set up and weatherproof, with two AA batteries powering the device for up to two years. Plus, this bundle includes a free Blink Battery Doorbell.
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The newest Ring Battery Doorbell Plus model drops to £50 in Amazon's latest sale. Its camera features 1536p HD resolution, night vision with color, and an improved motion sensor. It also includes an increased head-to-toe field of view of 150 by 150 degrees.
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This half-price offer gets you an easy-to-install Ring Indoor Camera for a new low price. The Alexa-enabled plug-in security camera features motion-activated notifications, 2K resolution video support, a privacy cover and two-way talk to allow you to see, hear and communicate throughout your home.
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Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is down to under £30 for Prime Big Deal Days. This is an OK offer, but far from the previous record-low of £22.99. Nevertheless, the Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. As far as a cheap and cheerful smart speaker goes, it's one of the better options out there.
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Amazon's Echo Spot smart clock is down to its record-low price for Prime Big Deal Days. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.
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You can get the upgraded version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick for £19.99 — that's just £3 more than the record-low price. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
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Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to within £2 of its lowest-ever price for Prime Big Deal Days. Considering it's only a few quid more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get access to higher resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use.
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Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Plus streams shows and movies to your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. This updated version now supports Dolby Vision for improved colours, Wi-Fi 6 for better connectivity, and includes 2GB of RAM for faster performance. This offer isn't particularly great, given it was £10 cheaper during the last Prime Day, but it's still good value for an all-around streaming device.
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This is £9 more than the record-low price for Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content at the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside delivers faster app navigation. Plus, it uses Wi-Fi 6E technology to deliver a more stable, consistent streaming experience.
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The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's significantly cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At £85, though, this deal is a little underwhelming, given it's been as low as £69.99 before.
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The Kindle Colorsoft just fell to its lowest-ever price as part of this year's Prime Big Deal Days sale. As Amazon's first colored Kindle, it's a must-have if you love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs — or just want to view your entire ebook library in its full colour glory. The ereader is also USB-C and wireless charging compatible, lasts up to eight weeks on a full battery, and has enough storage for thousands of books.
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This is the new lowest-ever price for the newest version of the Kindle Scribe with 64GB of storage. This ereader combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. We were a little disappointed by the original Kindle Scribe because of some missing features, but after some updates and upgrades to this new model, we were happy to award it an impressive 4.5 stars, as it offers good value for such a multi-functional device.
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Amazon's best-selling Echo Show 5 is down to £54.99 for Prime Big Deal Days — its lowest price in almost two years. The latest version of the Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. Voice controls are enabled through Amazon Alexa, while you can use the smart screen to listen to podcasts, watch movies, stream videos, play music, and more.
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Amazon's larger smart display just got its biggest discount all year for Prime Big Deal Days. The Echo Show 11 boasts a vibrant 11-inch full HD screen and spatial audio support for room-filling sound when listening to music or watching videos. With Alexa+ support, too, you get access to all of its advanced AI features and an easy way to connect and control other smart devices around your home.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Televisions
Not many TVs can cover the wide range of content that the LG C6 does, be that movies, gaming, sports etc, and even fewer can do it so well. The C6 delivers on almost every front, and stands out as a brilliant value option in an expensive market. The 55-inch model has dropped to £1,399 at Amazon, and while not a record-low, it's a great price for this TV.
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Amazon's Prime Day sale includes this 32-inch TV on sale for a record-low price of £129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room, then this is fine for the job.
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The 50-inch Amazon Ember TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It's a nice buy if you're on a budget, as the premium 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.
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Amazon has taken the biggest step up in terms of quality with its latest Omni Mini-LED Series Fire TVs. That's clear in the price, which puts these very close to top-end OLED displays from the likes of Sony, Samsung and LG. However, you still get a lot for your money with this Amazon option, including a large 55-inch Mini-LED panel that boasts fantastic contrast, colors and image sharpness, a 144Hz game mode for a fast and responsive experience on consoles, and smart features.
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Amazon's Ember QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display for better brightness and contrast, HDR and Dolby Vision for brighter and more vivid colours, local array dimming for richer blacks and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and fast response times for gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for just over £400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.
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This second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar is an older model, but this considerable discount drops it to around the same price we last saw on Black Friday. Even with its age, it's still a great offer for a compact and stylish soundbar that also drops the subwoofer for another space-saving measure. It offers easy integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem if you want a larger home theatre system, and Dolby Atmos support provides a more immersive experience when watching movies. We also found it's great at playing music in our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review, so it's a good choice if you need an all-in-one soundbar for multiple uses.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Laptops
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel Core i3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
If you're looking for a cheap Windows laptop in the Prime Day sale, then I'd recommend this HP 15 as your best option. It features some decent entry-level components, including an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. All really basic stuff, sure, but if it's just for school, college, admin work at home, or occasional everyday use, it's more than up to the job.
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Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
Here's one of the best budget Windows laptops in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to ensure good performance for general use and a solid amount of speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
This is a great price for a relatively modern laptop that comes with a well-performing Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU. On top of that, you get 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD for storage, and respectable battery life, which represents good value for money overall. And with its 14-inch display, it's easily portable if you're always on the move. I think it's a solid everyday machine for the price.
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Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
Here's a solid and affordable Windows laptop available at the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. It's an older machine, but there's no denying it's a solid entry-level choice for the price, including an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. It's a great buy if you want a powerful and capable laptop with decent battery life for everyday use, work, or school.
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Display: 14 inches OLED
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If display quality is just as important to you as power, then strongly consider this Acer Aspire deal at Amazon. It comes with a large and high-end OLED screen that offers a clear and sharp image, whether you're working on documents or streaming your favourite TV shows. Specs are impressive elsewhere, too, including an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage that ensure excellent overall performance, great multitasking capabilities and speedy load times.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Headphones
Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at their lowest-ever price — one that we last saw during Black Friday. Not only do they deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable, making them a great buy for runners and gym goers.
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These top-tier headphones were £20 cheaper a little earlier this year, but it's still a strong saving on the excellent WH-1000XM6. These headphones offer beautifully balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, ergonomic comfort, and noise-crushing active noise cancellation. They're fantastic all-rounders, as our Sony WH-1000XM6 review digs into.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Smartwatches
Here's a small discount on the Apple Watch SE 3. Apple's cheaper smartwatch is currently our pick for the best Apple Watch to buy if you're on a budget, as it delivers a full health and fitness tracking experience, all the convenient on-wrist features you need, and that familiar Apple style, but at a fraction of the price.
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The latest Apple Watch 11 is £60 off in the latest Amazon Prime Day sale, though I did see it for as low as £219 just a couple of weeks ago. Still, this is the thinnest Apple Watch yet, with a wraparound LTP3 OLED display, it's a great-looking watch with Apple Intelligence-powered smarts and a boosted battery compared to previous devices, clocking in at 24 hours of average use.
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The Fitbit Charge 6 is one of the simplest fitness trackers around, but it works very well, and is now got a decent price cut for Prime Big Deal Days. It has a small screen that shows the time, how many steps you’ve taken, and your current heart rate as well. It’s subtle, so it fits on your wrist well – whether you’re at work or working out. Extensive battery life of up to seven days means minimal hassle, too.
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The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 has been superseded by a brand-new model, so Amazon is shifting all of its remaining stock for a low price. We were incredibly impressed with the smartwatch in our review, as it felt like a big step forward for the wearable. There's the stylish design, as well as advanced health and fitness tracking features, and a smart running coach. This offer will disappear in a flash with such limited stock, so I'd grab it while you can if you want one of the best smartwatch deals we'll see all year and you're happy with slightly older tech.
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We're now up to the GT 7, but this is a super-low price for a well-featured smartwatch. It might be a little behind some of its competitors when it comes to this style of watch, but at this price, there are many reasons to consider buying one if you want a stylish and capable fitness tracker that we scored an impressive 4.5 stars in our Huawei Watch GT 5 review.
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I'm not sure how I feel about smart rings, but our fitness editor, Matt Evans, is a big fan of the Oura Ring 4. He said it was "nearly the perfect fitness tracker" in our review, praising the design, ease-of-use, long-lasting battery and detailed health information it offers. This fascinating bit of tech is now down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon — although be warned that some sizes and colours are selling out.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Health & Beauty
The Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush is 20% off at Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days. This is a strong offer for the fantastic, eco-friendly alternative to other electric toothbrushes. In fact, we scored it four-and-a-half out of five in our Suri 2.0 Sonic Toothbrush review. As I've found with the original 1.0 version, it performs and cleans well, offers an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case.
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The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option that's also bundled with a few handy extras. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get spare brush head and a carry case included for free.
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This deal drops the advanced and top-rated Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush to a little over £130 – a great low price that's only been beaten during Black Friday. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean features four different brushing modes and the pressure sensor will notify you when you're brushing too hard.
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The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as a spare blade, a 5-in-1 comb, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Gaming
Amazon has the Nintendo Switch 2 at its lowest price ever for Prime Big Deal Days. Given that the console was only recently hit with a price hike, I'm surprised that you can score such a big price cut on it right now, so definitely take advantage while you can if you've been thinking of picking it up, as this price almost certainly won't be beaten all year.
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Ideal for younger gamers, the Nex Playground comes with games ready to play out of the box, such as Fruit Ninja, Whac-a-Mole, and more. It's now down to a record-low price at Amazon. This neat little console relies on intuitive motion controls and is a locked-down system designed specifically with young children in mind.
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The Meta Quest 3S is one of the best value VR headsets you can buy, and this Prime Day deal makes it even better value for money. Design and image quality do take a small hit to reach this lower price, but this is still a capable entry-level headset for playing some of the best VR games on the platform.
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RAM and graphics card prices have been dreadful lately, but at least the same issues haven't impacted CPUs just yet. As an example, this AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is down to its lowest price in months for Prime Big Deal Days. It's a solid mid-range CPU for general use and gaming — and it's even the one I'm using right now in my PC. I've been very impressed with it, and at this price, it's hard to beat for value for money.
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Yes, there's apparently a "deal" on this high-end set of Crucial RAM, but when you look back and see that similar sets were under £100 in late 2025, it feels terrible to even consider buying at these prices. Still, if you're in desperate need of some quality RAM, it likely won't get any better than this for a while.
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If you want one of the biggest building challenges Lego can provide, then this 7,542-piece Millennium Falcon from the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collectors Series is the one for you. And with over £130 sliced off its original price tag, the force is strong with this deal in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. Just be aware that it was up to £60 cheaper in previous events.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Our TV reviewer's #1 pick of the year
Lead TV reviewer James Davidson says that not many TVs can cover the wide range of content that the LG C6 does, be that movies, gaming, sports etc, and even fewer can do it so well. The C6 delivers on almost every front, and stands out as a brilliant value option in an expensive market. The 55-inch model has dropped to £1,399 at Amazon, and while not a record-low, it's a great price for this TV.
LG 55-inch C6 4K OLED TV (2026): was
£1,499 now £1,399 at Amazon
A record-low price for a smart ring
I've been using an old Fitbit Versa 2 for a few years now and it's everything I want from a health, sleep and exercise tracker. I'm not sure how I'd feel about swapping to a smart ring, but I can see the benefits — and lots of others like them. If you want to try out one of the best for less, then the last-generation Oura Ring 4 is almost half-price for Prime Day.
Oura Ring 4: up to 30% off at Amazon for Prime Day
How about another good laptop deal?
Seems like computing is one of the big categories you're interested in, according to our poll. So, here's another great laptop deal I've spotted in this week's sale. It's for this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: a solid mid-range everyday machine, but one that offers a good amount of power and performance for the price. Inside, there's an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, plus you get a portable 14-inch build and all-day battery life of around 13 hours.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was
£719.99 now £399.99 at Amazon
The RAM crisis isn't going anywhere
Amazon is promoting this 32GB set of Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM as a Prime Day deal. Now, if you've followed the news over the last 12 months, you'll know that RAM and storage prices have skyrocketed. And there's no better evidence of it than this 'deal'. Four hundred English pounds for something that would have been closer to £100 this time last year is frightening. But, if you need RAM, I don't think it's getting any better than this for a long time.
Crucial Pro 32GB DDR5 RAM: was
£509.99 now £399.99 at Amazon
Still some of the best bone conduction headphones you can buy
When it comes to bone conduction headphones, there's one brand that regularly stands out above the rest: Shokz. Our fitness experts rate many of its headphones and earbuds as top choices for exercise and running, so I need to shout of this record-equalling low price on the fantastic OpenRun Pro 2 for Prime Big Deal Days.
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was
£169 now £134 on Amazon
This one's my type
One item that was potentially on my shopping list for Prime Day was a new keyboard. My current one is great, but it's starting to show signs of its age and so I was thinking about replacing it. And, would you look at that, along comes this awesome deal on the highly-rated Keychron V6.
Keychron V6 Wired Mechanical Keyboard: was
£69.99 now £52.99 at Amazon
I'm clinging onto summer with this one
It's not a tech deal, but am I buying it? Absolutely yes. I stocked up on this 24-pack of Inch's cider during the summer Prime Day, and I'm almost out, so it's about time to refill the fridge. Yes, the warm weather may be coming to an end, so it's not exactly cold cider weather any more, but I'll still enjoy one of these when the sale is all over. Of course, I will be drinking responsibly.
Inch's Apple Cider 24 x 440ml cans: was
£21.17 now £17.99 at Amazon
Throwing this one into the mix
A regular fixture of the Bake Off tent, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is a well-rated appliance and number one bestseller on Amazon. With how good they are, you can see why. If you've fancied getting one yourself to show off your baking skills, then this shiny new model is down to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day.
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer: was
£549 now £319.99 at Amazon
Sounds good to me
In a blind audio test, this Bose portable speaker came out on top, fending off some tough competition from JBL and Ultimate Ears. Harry Padoan is a huge fan, and now finds it easy to recommend at this new low deal price.
Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2: was
£119.95 now £79.95 at Amazon
The very best TV deal in the sale
You can always trust our resident TV expert, James Davidson, to have a top pick from any Amazon sale. This time around, his recommendation is currently the display that sits atop our best TV guide. Yep, it's the fantastic LG C6.
LG C6 55-inch OLED TV: was
£1,499 now £1,399 at Amazon
I'm back and full of beans (well, leftover meatballs and pasta) so the deals hunting continues. Let's see what some of the top picks are from several other writers across TR this afternoon.
I've just refreshed a few of the deals sections and will be taking a quick break for lunch. When I'm back, I'll have another search through the sale to see if any new categories are worth adding and I'll continue spotlighting the very best tech offers and basket-filling bargains from the sale.
Do I finally buy the coffee machine of my dreams?
Every time there's an Amazon sale, I look longingly at one of those super-fancy coffee machines and think about how wonderful it would be to have one in my kitchen. Is this the time I finally get one? Probably not again. However, at this record-low price for the highly-rated Sage Barista Express, it's extremely tempting.
Sage Barista Express: was
£629.95 now £449 at Amazon
This deal has the power
When I was looking into picking up a pressure washer a couple of years ago for a few light jobs around the house, this name came up repeatedly as a great option that also offered good value for money. So I bought it.
Today it's on sale again, and I'd recommend it to anyone looking for a quality and affordable pressure washer. As well as its solid build quality, strong water pressure and portability, you also get a good selection of attachments in this bundle.
Bosch EasyAquatak 120: was
£115.62 now £82.99 at Amazon
What're ya buyin', stranger?
It's all well and good if I'm recommending deals I've spotted, but it's much better if you let me know what you're on the hunt for this Prime Day. Let me know below and I'll keep an eye out for any relevant bargains!
Budget-friendly Bose noise cancellation
These Bose buds are a bargain if you need something to quiet the world around you. Just £109 for something with premium noise cancellation and great sound is a good deal, and they have a really solid fit thanks to using fins on the edge as well as fitting in your ear.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was
£179 now £109 at Amazon
A strong early laptop deal
All of the back-to-school sales are now behind us, but if you've found your current laptop isn't cutting it in the classroom, or just want a capable new device for home use, then there are a couple of good options in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.
The one is recommend the most is this Asus Vivobook 15. It's a little older now, sure, but it still offers impressive overall power and performance for the price, with a 15.6-inch display, excellent AMD Ryzen 7 processor, a useful 16GB of RAM, a reasonable 512GB of SSD storage, all for around £400.
Asus Vivobook 15: was
£476 now £402.99 at Amazon
Or step up to the Apple Watch Series 11
If you want more features than the Apple Watch SE 3 offers, the Apple Watch Series 11 is available from just £259, down from its £319 launch price. This is last year's model, with the Series 12 having just been released — but for some people the old model might actually be preferable, because Apple increased the size of the screen bezel in the latest one. In any case, you're getting tons of the same features as the SE 3, but with a better screen, more accurate tracking, blood oxygen detection, an ECG and more.
Apple Watch Series 11: was
£319 now £259 at Amazon
An Apple Watch for just £199
If want the health and fitness features of the Apple Watch for a lower price tag than the latest flagship version offers, this deal on the Apple Watch SE 3 is ideal. You get heart rate tracking (including warning of irregularities), fall detection, sleep tracking, select notifications on your wrist, workout tracking and more. It's not a very big discount over its previous £219 price, but it's only ever been £2 cheaper than this, so it's a great deal, especially if you want to get a nice gift bought for someone early.
Apple Watch SE 3: was
£219 now £199 at Amazon
Speaking of Fire TVs…
Amazon Ember TVs (they used to be called Fire TVs) are a regular feature of any Prime Day sale. And while they may not be the most powerful or advanced displays, we rate several of them as good options if you want a capable budget to watch live TV or stream your favourite shows.
Amazon Ember 50-inch 4K TV: was
£499.99 now £279.99 at Amazon
Naturally, Fire TV Sticks are discounted
It wouldn't be an Amazon sale without big discounts on Fire TV Sticks. And today's are especially juicy, notably on the Amazon Fire TV 4K Select, which is reduced by 66% to just £21.99. That's because Amazon is dropping this model (and the slightly pricer Plus model) to replace them with a new 4K Stick that it's just introduced. So if you're looking to buy today, you get the benefit of a good ol' fashioned clearance sale.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was
£64.99 now £21.99 at Amazon
Can one human ever have too many USB cables?
My partner would say yes, as I have several drawers and storage boxes and cupboards with various numbers of USB cables chucked in them. It's one of those things that just feels handy to have and weird to throw away. Anyway, if you're finding yourself a little short, this two pack of 3ft USB-A to USB-C cables is super-cheap right now.
Anker USB-C Charger Cable (2-Pack): was
£7.99 now £5.69 at Amazon
Listen up — or don't
This one has been popular in a few previous sales, so I'm just letting you know that the handy loop earplugs are on sale again. Whether it's for sleeping, ear protection at a gig, muffling that horrendous tube screech on the Northern line, or just dulling a bit of the chaos of the outside world, these are a great little buy.
Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was
£19.95 now £15.95 at Amazon
A tip top toothbrush
I was always put off by the thought of dropping lots of money on an electric toothbrush when most of the cheaper alternatives were fine. But when I finally picked up the original Suri about a year or so ago, I didn't regret my purchase at all. The newer 2.0 version is now on sale for Prime Big Deal Days, featuring an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case.
Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was
£105 now £83.99 at Amazon
Here's one I actually bought last time
When I think back to this time last year when I decided I'd upgrade my ageing PC, I feel I got extremely lucky. The RAM and storage crisis was only just picking up, so I managed to sneak in with some key components before the costs really skyrocketed.
One of the items I bought was this AMD Ryzen 5 9600X, and it's been an impressive CPU in my new rig over the last 10 months for work, productivity, and a bit of light gaming. It gets a huge thumbs up from me if you're looking for a solid budget-friendly CPU.
AMD Ryzen 5 9600X: was
£249.99 now £139.99 at Amazon
Here's an excellent value smart home bundle
There's usually a standout value smart home bundle from Amazon in every Prime Day or Big Deal Days sale. Here's this year's: a Ring Battery Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for £39.99 — that's a whopping £80 off the full price and excellent value for money if you want to dabble with a simple and easy home security setup.
Ring Battery Video Doorbell & Ring Indoor Camera: was
£119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon
Let's start with the inevitable Kindle deal
Amazon just unveiled a couple of new Kindle models, so naturally, there are discounts on the previous-generation version for Prime Big Deal Days.
Now, I should point out that a couple of these have actually been cheaper in the past, but the days of such aggressive price cuts appear to be far behind us now. This is still a decent offer for the standard Kindle, though, an is unlikely to be beaten over Black Friday.
Amazon Kindle: was
£139.99 now £84.99 at Amazon
Hello and welcome!
Whether it's your first sale or you're a veteran now, thanks for joining me for yet another rummage through the digital shelves at Amazon for its latest Prime Big Deal Days sale. While Black Friday is still about two months away, this event serves as a preview of what's to come, allowing us to get in some early shopping ahead of the peak season.
And there are lots of genuinely good offers up for grabs by the looks of it. I'm here to share all of the best ones with you right here over the next two days — along with some handy assists from the rest of the TechRadar team — so let's get into some highlights from day one.
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