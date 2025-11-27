\n<p id="4c0279dc-3717-4943-9952-caa3b31a9fdf">The biggest shopping event on the calendar is finally here &ndash; a great time to save a packet on a premium product, like a Dyson.</p><p>As the only person on the Australian TechRadar team who has reviewed the most number of Dyson products in the last 9 years, I'm here to help you find the best offers on all things made by the British brand &ndash; yes, even the headphones. Whether it's a new vacuum cleaner (psst, the Gen5Detect Absolute is proving popular this year) or you need a new purifier fan to beat the heat, I'm here to save you the maximum possible.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Even discounted, all things Dyson can be rather expensive (hey, did you see the AU$299 V8 offer from a couple of weeks ago that sold out in a day?), so I'm also listing alternatives that you can consider if a Dyson doesn't suit your needs or budget. From cordless vacuums to Airwrap and Supersonic dupes, I'll keep you updated on the best Dyson/Dyson-like deals until the sale ends.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">So stay with me until Cyber Monday (December 1) has come and gone for the latest updates.</p>\n