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Wired buds are increasingly popular There's been a surge in popularity lately for wired earbuds, so I'm not surprised to see manufacturers discounting popular models for Black Friday. That's exactly what's happened with these Sennheiser buds, which are now down to under £25. The deal on the black version has already sold out, but you can still pick them up in white. Sennheiser CX 80U Earbuds: was £34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

Here's your best Black Friday Kindle deal so far (Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol) Kindles are always popular during the Black Friday sales, whether you're buying for yourself or for a gift. With new 2026 models out now, I'm not surprised to see the last-gen versions are already getting discounted, including this 2024 Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The massive £90 saving drops it to a record-low price. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024): was £229.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch 2 bundles just keep getting better (Image credit: Nintendo) The official Nintendo Store has already come in strong with some excellent Switch 2 bundles for Black Friday, but now more are popping up that are just as good value for money — or better, depending on your preferences. Play that chest-opening jingle. This new one is over at Very, where you can get a Nintendo Switch 2 console with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort and Ocarina of Time for £449.99. Essentially, you're getting the five-star remake of the Legend of Zelda classic for free in this bundle, which is a huge steal. Nintendo Switch 2 + Nintendo Switch Sports Resort + Ocarina of Time: was £509.98 now £449.99 at Very

The laptop deal to beat so far (Image credit: Future / James Holland) Currys has come out strong with one of the best laptop deals in the early Black Friday sales. This Acer Swift Air 14 is an excellent all-around modern machine, powered by an Intel Core 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Seeing 16GB of RAM would have been nice to bump up the performance, but this is still a strong everyday laptop for home, work or college use — especially with the battery life of up to 21 hours. We scored it 4.5 stars in our Acer Swift Air 14 review. Acer Swift Air 14: was £699 now £499 at Currys

A fantastic price on one of the best OLED TVs (Image credit: Future) We love the LG C6. How much? Well, we crowned it our TV of the year last month. The fact that it's on sale for a record-low price at Amazon (and also Currys) in its 65-inch guise is therefore cause for celebration. It has a ton of great features, an amazing picture that's a lot brighter than last year's model and it's available for a bargain price (relatively speaking) — what more could you want from a premium TV? LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was £1,899 now £1,699.99 at Amazon

A cheap smart home bundle to get you started (Image credit: Ring) This year's standout smart home bundle in Amazon's early Black Friday sale has to be this Ring Battery Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for £39.99 — that's a whopping £80 off the full price. I think it's impossible to beat when it comes to value for money and is a cheap option if you want a simple and easy home security setup. Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was £119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon

Here's your GTA 6 bundle of the day (Image credit: Rockstar Games) With Rockstar's most anticipated game launching on Thursday, I'm sure a few people are still scrambling to find a good deal on a console bundle ahead of launch. Well, here's one of the best options I've seen so far at EE: a small saving on a PS5 Digital Edition, plus a download code for GTA 6. PS5 Slim Digital + Grand Theft Auto 6: was £587.99 now £553.99 at EE