Amazon's Black Friday sale is live – here's what I recommend buying as a deals expert

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2024 (Image credit: Future)

Amazon's 2024 Black Friday sale is officially live. While we're still over a week away from Black Friday (November 29), the retail giant is joining other retailers by launching its Black Friday sale today. That means you can shop record-low prices on Amazon's best-selling products, including Apple devices, tablets, kitchen appliances, vacuums, TVs, and smart home gadgets.

• Shop Amazon's full sale

As TechRadar's deals editor, who's been tracking Amazon Black Friday deals for seven years, I've gone through today's sale and handpicked offers that I personally recommend. I selected the products based on price and popularity, with discounts you won't find outside of holiday sales like Black Friday.



Finding good Black Friday deals from Amazon's sale isn't hard, as the retailer has thousands of offers from brands like Apple, Samsung, Dyson, Sony, Bissell, Keurig, and LG. It's my job to find today's stand-out Black Friday deals, which means every item in this guide will represent outstanding value.



Below, I've listed links to Amazon's most popular sale categories, followed by my pick of the top Black Friday deals on OLED TVs, tablets, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and smart speakers. Remember that today's offers are a part of Amazon's official Black Friday sale, which means you won't find better prices on Black Friday properly.

Amazon Black Friday deals - my top 10 picks

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a best seller at holiday sales, and today's Black Friday deal brings the price down to a new record low. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Black Friday.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe: was $129.95 now $99 at Amazon The Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe by Breville is on sale for its cheapest price yet. This easy-to-use coffee maker supports multiple types of drinks and sizes, and you can brew these using dedicated recyclable Nespresso pods. The large removable water tank and compact size also add to its convenience.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Black Friday deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was $299 now $249 at Amazon Ever since my husband purchased the Oura Ring for himself, I've been itching to get my hands on one, and Amazon's rare price cut just pushed me to make the purchase. The highly-rated smart ring is packed with helpful features like illness prediction, an AI wellness assistant, and wellness scores, making it worth it, especially at this reduced price.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $329 - an incredible Black Friday deal. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of being sold out.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Black Friday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $897.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This is a new record-low price that won't budge on Black Friday proper.

Amazon Black Friday deals: smart home devices

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99 - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price at Amazon's Black Friday sale, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Black Friday deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Amazon's Black Friday sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for its lowest price ever. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life - all for $29.99.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Black Friday deal is a return to the record-low price.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Amazon Black Friday deals: TVs

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $59.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Black Friday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $897.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This is a new record-low price that won't budge on Black Friday proper.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $879.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $879.99.

Amazon Black Friday deals: Appliances

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe: was $129.95 now $99 at Amazon The Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe by Breville is on sale for its cheapest price yet. This easy-to-use coffee maker supports multiple types of drinks and sizes, and you can brew these using dedicated recyclable Nespresso pods. The large removable water tank and compact size also add to its convenience.

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $109.99 at Amazon Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with Keurig's best-selling K-Elite, which is on sale for $109.99 – the lowest price we've seen this year. Five brew-size selections let you choose how much to make, while Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button.

Bissell CleanView Compact Vacuum Cleaner: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Amazon The ultra-light Bissell CleanView vacuum features a compact size, making it easy to store if you're working in a small space. The Bissell vacuum also features powerful suction and a triple-action brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $64.99 - a record-low price.

Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple devices

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $19 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets, and it rarely gets discounted, which is why today's Black Friday deal from Amazon is so great. You can get Apple's location tracking device for just $19 - a new record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $349 at Amazon Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for $359 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of being sold out.