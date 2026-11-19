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All the best Black Friday deals at Amazon UK — 35 top offers on Switch 2, Kindles, Lego, Sony, Philips, Ninja, and more
All the best deals from the retailer's massive sale
The Amazon Black Friday sale is here. After several days of build-up, the retailer's full end-of-year deals event is officially underway — and I've got all of the best deals right here for you. There are some huge discounts up for grabs on smart home tech, TVs, Kindles, appliances, headphones, toys, essentials, and so much more.
As you would expect, the event is heavy on Amazon devices, with some of the largest price cuts available on Ring doorbells, Blink cameras, and even a record-low on the brand-new Kindle.
Other highlights include big savings on a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle, best-ever prices on top-rated headphones from Sony and Shokz, and cheap appliances from brands including Shark, Dyson, Ninja, and De'Longhi.
Now that the full sale has started, it might take me some time to dig through it all to uncover all of the best deals, but that's what I'll be doing right here, with live updates over the next couple of weeks from myself and the TechRadar team.
Amazon Black Friday sale — quick links
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: 30% off
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 70% off Philips & Oral-B
- Computing: up to 35% off RAM & CPUs
- Essentials: up to 50% off cleaning & groceries
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: up to 33% off PS5 & Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Shokz & Sony
- Kindle: up to 40% off
- Laptops: from £159.99
- Tablets: up to 50% off Alexa tablets
- TVs: from £109
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Fitbit & Oura from £58.99
As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.
My top 35 Black Friday deals at Amazon UK
I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.
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One of the cheapest Switch 2 bundles available in the Black Friday sales is this Nintendo Switch Sports Resort version. It simply includes a Switch 2 console and a copy of the latest sports compilation, featuring games such as tennis, volleyball, golf, bowling, archery, and more.
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This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost.
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Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at their lowest-ever price. Not only do the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable, making them a great buy for runners and gym-goers.
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As a way to get started, this box of 790 Lego pieces is a great beginner kit. With a variety of brick types and extras, you can start building whatever you please. You also get a very handy brick-shaped box to store everything in once playtime is over, all for under £30.
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The Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush is 20% off at Amazon for Black Friday. This is a strong offer for the fantastic, eco-friendly alternative to other electric toothbrushes. In fact, we scored it four-and-a-half out of five in our Suri 2.0 Sonic Toothbrush review. As I've found with the original 1.0 version, it performs and cleans well, offers an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case.
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This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case and a spare brush head included for free.
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Amazon's brand-new Kindle has only been available for a few weeks, but it's already discounted to a record-low price for Black Friday. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers — even if older models might offer better value, upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features.
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The Ninja AF300UK remains an extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer all these years after its release — and it's now back to the lowest price we've seen all year at Amazon. It's an excellent offer for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once, while being faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.
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Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is already down to its lowest-ever price — less than two months after launch. Considering it's only slightly more expensive than the basic HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade to get a fancy new remote and access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use.
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The original Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best over-ear headphones ever for a long time. This refreshed model of the classics offers top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's over £100 cheaper than the newer Sony XM6. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this when they are on sale.
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LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job.
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It's always handy to have a portable charger to take with you when you're on the go, and this 10000mAh one from popular brand Inui is a smart buy in my eyes. For starters, it's small and super-slim, making it easy to carry around in a pocket or slip into your bag, while still offering enough juice to charge some of the latest phones and tablets to above 50%. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A, meaning you can charge multiple devices at once. There's even a handy detachable USB-C cable included for free.
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With a new model on the way, the last-generation Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition falls to a record-low price on Amazon. Upgrades in the 2026 version are fairly minimal, mostly improving the design and offering a replaceable battery, so I'd be tempted to go for the older version while it's at a great budget price. You still get a bright and easy-to-read seven-inch glare-free display, an auto-adjusting front light, space for thousands of books, handy wireless charging support, and a thin, waterproof design. And it's all for around £100 less than the new model.
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Ideal for younger gamers, the Nex Playground comes with games ready to play out of the box, such as Fruit Ninja, Whac-a-Mole, and more. It's now down to a record-low price at Amazon. This neat little console relies on intuitive motion controls and is a locked-down system designed specifically with young children in mind.
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The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as a spare blade, a five-in-one comb, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.
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If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to around £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating.
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Here's a great discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.
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The 50-inch Amazon Ember TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It's a nice buy if you're on a budget, as the premium 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.
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A fantastic low price for a pair of smart plugs that offer a suite of features to control your devices and monitor your energy use. You can use them with any existing socket and connect an assortment of devices such as chargers, lights, small appliances and more. Remote control, voice control, schedules and more are all handled in the free smartphone app. Today's offer is just £1 away from the recent record low.
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I actually bought a Levoit Core Mini for myself when moving into a new house that hadn't been lived in for a while to get rid of the dust and debris, and I also think it works as a great option for any allergy problems. What I like most is that it's small and quiet, so it is perfect for all sorts of spaces, such as the living room and bedroom. It's now also very affordable at 25% off.
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The standard PS5 DualSense Controller has a strong discount right now on Amazon. Other colours are available for slightly more, but if you just want the classic design for a great price, you can't go wrong with this Black Friday deal.
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I'm a little tempted by the £20 price reduction on this well-scoring blender. While it can't chop ice, it creates velvety smoothies out of fresh and frozen fruits hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the fact that it's only a few quid more than it was last Black Friday makes this an even sweeter deal.
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I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch, but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a built-in sharpener, then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its six-piece set of stainless steel knives and included paring scissors.
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Yes, there's apparently a "deal" on this high-end set of Crucial RAM, but when you look back and see that similar sets were under £200 in late 2025, it feels terrible to even consider buying at these prices. Still, if you're in desperate need of some quality RAM, it likely won't get any better than this for a while.
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Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of £25. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.
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Display: 13.8 inches
Processor: Snapdragon X2 Plus
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
Microsoft knocked it out of the park with its latest range of Surface Laptops — and now you can pick one up for a fantastic price at Amazon following this £550 saving. It's a powerful mid-range version of the device, too, with the super-efficient Snapdragon X2 Plus processor and 16GB of RAM ensuring speedy performance and lengthy all-day battery life. Storage is reasonable at 512GB, too, which is more than enough for essential files and applications, especially if you rely on a lot of web services such as Google Docs.
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Amazon has taken the biggest step up in terms of quality with its latest Omni Mini-LED Series Fire TVs. That's clear in the price, which puts these very close to top-end OLED displays from the likes of Sony, Samsung and LG. However, you still get a lot for your money with this Amazon option, including a large 55-inch Mini-LED panel that boasts fantastic contrast, colors and image sharpness, a 144Hz game mode for a fast and responsive experience on consoles, and smart features.
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As big fans of the previous Nothing Ear (a), we were excited to see what was in store with this latest model. And yes, they offer the same excellent audio quality and impressive ANC for the price, making them an even more tempting buy following this £40 discount. It's just a shame the privacy concerns with the Audio Snapshot and Call Recording features tarnish what should be a pair of easy-to-recommend budget earbuds.
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This excellent value bundle includes a Blink Outdoor 4 security camera and a Blink Video Doorbell at an incredibly low price. It's one of my top picks if you want to dabble with some cheap smart home tech. The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and interconnectivity with other smart devices. Meanwhile, the Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts on your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door.
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Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo has a straightforward touch control panel that allows you to brew your favourite cup of coffee with the minimum amount of effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother, so it’s a good all-in-one solution for those who love a cup of joe but want to skip all the faff of making the drink. We liked it enough in our De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next review, in which we awarded it four stars out of five.
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Amazon's Echo Spot smart clock is down to within £10 of its record-low price for Black Friday. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.
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Here's the first-ever discount on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 for Black Friday. The new wearable boasts improved vitals and health tracking, including sleep apnea and blood pressure monitoring, smart AI assistance, a comfortable fit, and a lengthy 40-hour battery life.
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I did a lot of research before picking up this pressure washer for myself a couple of years ago and it's been an excellent buy for simple cleaning tasks around the home, such as patios, decking, walls and cars. While we haven't tested this model at TechRadar, it's been praised elsewhere for its solid build quality, strong water pressure and portability. You also get a good selection of attachments in this bundle, including a patio cleaner, wash brush and detergent nozzle.
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Get the highly rated Renpho smart scale on sale for under £20 for Black Friday. The smart scale has over 300,000 reviews on Amazon and holds a solid 4.5-star rating. You can use this smart device to measure your body fat ratio, BMI, and weight via the Renpho app.
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Start your stargazing journey here
One of my hobbies is taking photos of space, a pursuit I've enjoyed far more since the arrival of smart telescopes a few years ago. I've used and written about two of the best at the more affordable end of the spectrum — the Seestar S30 Plus and S30 Pro — and both are now available for less at Amazon. Either would make a great Christmas gift for a budding astronomer!
Seestar S30 Plus smart telescope: was
£449 now £426 at Amazon
Seestar S30 Pro smart telescope: was
£649 now £616.55 at Amazon
The Fire TV Stick deals have begun, and they're big
Good evening, Marc here to take on live blogging duties for a few hours.
Amazon's usual Fire TV Stick discounts have arrived, and I expect that this is the lowest price we'll see for these models — I don't expect a second drop on Black Friday itself. But when you look at the size of the discounts, that seems fair enough!
Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was
£64.99 now £21.99 at Amazon
Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was
£79.99 now £34.99 at Amazon
Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (newest Gen): was
£99.99 now £46.99 at Amazon
The eco-friendly plaque-buster
See that picture? That's a look inside the box of the Suri Pro Sonic Toothbrush 2.0, the top model with a sustainable angle. Suri brush-heads — made of plant-based materials — can be sent back to the company to be recycled via freepost.
The brush itself has a magnetic mount, four-week battery life, a powerful motor behind a simple sonic movement, and a case packing a UV cleaning light. We gave it 4.5 stars in our review, and right now, you can save 22% on its sticker price.
Suri Pro Sonic Toothbrush 2.0: was
£89 now £68.98 at Amazon
Save £50 on the Ninja Crispi 3.8L 4-in-1 Glass Air Fryer
As well as the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, there's another stellar discount from Ninja — this time on the Ninja Crispi. This 4-in-1 air fryer clips onto the top of its glass case, which is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Described as a 'portable cooking system', the Crispi allows you to simply click a lid on the glass container after frying for easy storage and transport. And it's glass, so you can see it cooking without stopping the process!
Ninja Crispi 3.8L 4-in-1 Glass Air Fryer: was
£149 now £99 at Amazon
The best Black Friday Garmin deal you're likely to find this year
Sticking with smartwatches for a moment, it's going to be hard to beat this deal if you're after a Garmin watch. The Garmin Fenix 8, although now a couple of years old, is an incredible high-performance smartwatch. I wore it for months as my daily driver, and gave it five stars in my Garmin Fenix 8 review.
Considering the watch used to start at £949 before being lowered to £699.99, the fact you can now find it for under £500 means it's an absolute steal. It's labelled as one of Amazon's Black Friday Big Deals, and you can find all the details below.
Save £200 on the Garmin Fenix 8 in its 43mm size and Whitestone colorway, bringing it under £500 for the first time. At this price, it's a must-buy for any amateur athlete or hobbyist adventurer looking for their next watch. The 43mm is wearable for smaller wrists, and is less obtrusive even for larger wrists if the wearer's looking for something for everyday use too.
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The Garmin Fenix 8 in 47mm is even cheaper in its Black colorway, bringing it down to a lowest-ever price of £484.99. The larger 47mm and 51mm versions have sumptuous screens that are great for reading maps on, and offer more charge due to increased battery capacity.
Garmin Fenix 8 (51mm) Black: was
£779.99 now £549 at Amazon
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Watching the deals
Last year's Apple Watch Series 11 was very highly rated with its addition of a sleep score, and there are some great deals on the 42mm and the larger 46mm model. The smaller 42mm GPS-only version is available with £50 off in Black/Space Grey and £40 off in other colors, while the 46mm has a £50 discount in Purple Fog/Silver.
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) GPS-only: was
£319 now £269 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm) GPS-only: was
£349 now £299 at Amazon
Foodi for thought
Air fryers are always popular choices on Black Friday, and this particular deal is a doozy: right now, you can save 40% on the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer, down from £199.99 to just £119.99. That's an £80 saving.
In our Ninja Foodi Dual Zone review, our reviewer Emily Peck rated it a massive five stars thanks to its ability to cook two different foods, at different temperatures, and have them ready at the same time. Now you can get a five-star air fryer for almost half price. Black Friday may be over a week away, but we believe it's highly unlikely to drop further in price, so would recommend you snatch it up and make your holiday dinners a doddle.
Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Zone: was
£199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
Floored by the ring deals
The undisputed champ of our best sleep tracker guide, the Oura Ring 5 offers unparalleled insight into your sleep habits. Not only does it track 50 health and wellness metrics to help you understand your ZZZs but its app makes discovering key insights super intuitive. On top of that, it's also a total stunner, easily passing for a standard piece of jewelry in everyday wear. And currently comes with a massive £100 off in every style, with the cheaper finishes reduced to £299 and more premium ones priced at £399.
- Oura Ring 5: was
£399now £299 at Amazon
Another sweet-sounding deal on earbuds
As big fans of the previous Nothing Ear (a), we were excited to see what was in store with this latest model. And yes, they offer the same excellent audio quality and impressive ANC for the price, making them an even more tempting buy following this £40 discount. It's just a shame the privacy concerns with the Audio Snapshot and Call Recording features tarnish what should be a pair of easy-to-recommend budget earbuds.
- Nothing Ear (3a): was
£99now £59 at Amazon
Our fave LG TV gets a massive price drop
There's a reason the LG C6 sits at the top of our guide to the best TVs. It offers cracking picture quality — not only can it produce beautifully contrasty images with inky blacks and vibrant color, but it's a dab-hand when it comes to motion as well. On top of this, it offers fantastic gaming features and top-notch performance for TV and movies too. But the best thing in our book is the fact it's got a whopping £500 off right now.
Festive lego is a Black Friday no-brainer
Lego is great all year round, but festive Lego is an especially good idea. Why? It can come out every year, it becomes part of the Christmas decorations, and it's the kind of activity that really lends itself to a rainy day stuck indoors with relatives you may or may not like that much. I'm mildly obsessed with this Festive Gingerbread house, which hinges open to reveal Santa's bedroom and office (he's a surprisingly minimalist fellow). Right now there's 20% off in the early Black Friday sales, and it'll arrive in plenty of time for Christmas.
- Lego Festive Gingerbread House: now £28 at Amazon (was £34.99)
Kindles decoded
Outside of Prime Day(s), the Black Friday sales are generally the best time to pick up an Amazon device for a bargain price. If you have your eye on a new Kindle but aren't sure which one to pick, my Kindle range guide will help you figure it all out. Head to that linked post for a proper overview, but the ultra-short version is:
- 6-inch Kindle: smallest, simplest, cheapest
- Kindle Paperwhite: larger screen, waterproofing, black & white screen
- Kindle Colorsoft: like a Paperwhite but with a color screen
- Kindle Scribe: largest screen, writing support, black and white screen
- Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: like a Scribe but with a color screen, wildly expensive
Wired buds are increasingly popular
Wired earbuds have been enjoying a surge in popularity lately, so I'm not surprised to see a few deals on popular models ahead of Black Friday. That's exactly what's happened with these Sennheiser earbuds, which are now down to under £25. The black version is slightly pricier, but you can still pick up the white or pink versions at this low price.
Sennheiser CX 80U Earbuds: was
£34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon
Here's an affordable and popular shaver
The Philips OneBlade 360 offers a lot for the price — especially after this £20 discount for Black Friday. With its reputation as "the perfect budget razor", it has everything you need to shave, trim and groom both face and body hair. This excellent starter bundle includes the handle, a spare blade, a 5-in-1 comb, and a body kit.
Philips OneBlade 360: was
£59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
The new Kindle gets a surprise Black Friday deal
When Amazon released a new version of its popular Kindle ereader in the last few weeks, it was far from guaranteed to see a price cut on Black Friday. But Amazon has gone ahead and discounted this "thinner, lighter, and faster" model that we scored four stars in our review by £30. Older models might offer better value at lower prices, but if you want the new design and added performance, this will be the lowest price we see until at least Prime Day next year.
Amazon Kindle: was
£149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
The Amazon UK Black Friday sale starts now
After about a week of build-up and early teasers, the full Amazon UK Black Friday sale has now started. The digital shelves of the online retailer are now bursting with deals on tech, home, fashion, essentials, and more.
It's a lot to wade through, but I'm here to help you find the savings on the items from your wishlist and uncover the gift ideas and bargains you don't want to miss. Let's get started.
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