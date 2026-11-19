Get notified of updates

Start your stargazing journey here (Image credit: ZWO/Seestar) One of my hobbies is taking photos of space, a pursuit I've enjoyed far more since the arrival of smart telescopes a few years ago. I've used and written about two of the best at the more affordable end of the spectrum — the Seestar S30 Plus and S30 Pro — and both are now available for less at Amazon. Either would make a great Christmas gift for a budding astronomer! Seestar S30 Plus smart telescope: was £449 now £426 at Amazon Seestar S30 Pro smart telescope: was £649 now £616.55 at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick deals have begun, and they're big (Image credit: Amazon) Good evening, Marc here to take on live blogging duties for a few hours. Amazon's usual Fire TV Stick discounts have arrived, and I expect that this is the lowest price we'll see for these models — I don't expect a second drop on Black Friday itself. But when you look at the size of the discounts, that seems fair enough!



Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was £64.99 now £21.99 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was £79.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (newest Gen): was £99.99 now £46.99 at Amazon

The eco-friendly plaque-buster (Image credit: Future) See that picture? That's a look inside the box of the Suri Pro Sonic Toothbrush 2.0, the top model with a sustainable angle. Suri brush-heads — made of plant-based materials — can be sent back to the company to be recycled via freepost. The brush itself has a magnetic mount, four-week battery life, a powerful motor behind a simple sonic movement, and a case packing a UV cleaning light. We gave it 4.5 stars in our review, and right now, you can save 22% on its sticker price. Suri Pro Sonic Toothbrush 2.0: was £89 now £68.98 at Amazon

Save £50 on the Ninja Crispi 3.8L 4-in-1 Glass Air Fryer (Image credit: Ninja) As well as the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, there's another stellar discount from Ninja — this time on the Ninja Crispi. This 4-in-1 air fryer clips onto the top of its glass case, which is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Described as a 'portable cooking system', the Crispi allows you to simply click a lid on the glass container after frying for easy storage and transport. And it's glass, so you can see it cooking without stopping the process! Ninja Crispi 3.8L 4-in-1 Glass Air Fryer: was £149 now £99 at Amazon

Watching the deals (Image credit: Future) Last year's Apple Watch Series 11 was very highly rated with its addition of a sleep score, and there are some great deals on the 42mm and the larger 46mm model. The smaller 42mm GPS-only version is available with £50 off in Black/Space Grey and £40 off in other colors, while the 46mm has a £50 discount in Purple Fog/Silver. Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) GPS-only: was £319 now £269 at Amazon Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm) GPS-only: was £349 now £299 at Amazon

Foodi for thought (Image credit: Emily Peck / Future) Air fryers are always popular choices on Black Friday, and this particular deal is a doozy: right now, you can save 40% on the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer, down from £199.99 to just £119.99. That's an £80 saving. In our Ninja Foodi Dual Zone review, our reviewer Emily Peck rated it a massive five stars thanks to its ability to cook two different foods, at different temperatures, and have them ready at the same time. Now you can get a five-star air fryer for almost half price. Black Friday may be over a week away, but we believe it's highly unlikely to drop further in price, so would recommend you snatch it up and make your holiday dinners a doddle. Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Zone: was £199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

Floored by the ring deals (Image credit: Future) The undisputed champ of our best sleep tracker guide, the Oura Ring 5 offers unparalleled insight into your sleep habits. Not only does it track 50 health and wellness metrics to help you understand your ZZZs but its app makes discovering key insights super intuitive. On top of that, it's also a total stunner, easily passing for a standard piece of jewelry in everyday wear. And currently comes with a massive £100 off in every style, with the cheaper finishes reduced to £299 and more premium ones priced at £399. Oura Ring 5: was £399 now £299 at Amazon

Another sweet-sounding deal on earbuds (Image credit: Future) As big fans of the previous Nothing Ear (a), we were excited to see what was in store with this latest model. And yes, they offer the same excellent audio quality and impressive ANC for the price, making them an even more tempting buy following this £40 discount. It's just a shame the privacy concerns with the Audio Snapshot and Call Recording features tarnish what should be a pair of easy-to-recommend budget earbuds. Nothing Ear (3a): was £99 now £59 at Amazon

Our fave LG TV gets a massive price drop (Image credit: Future) There's a reason the LG C6 sits at the top of our guide to the best TVs. It offers cracking picture quality — not only can it produce beautifully contrasty images with inky blacks and vibrant color, but it's a dab-hand when it comes to motion as well. On top of this, it offers fantastic gaming features and top-notch performance for TV and movies too. But the best thing in our book is the fact it's got a whopping £500 off right now. LG C6: now £1699 at Amazon (was £2,199)

Festive lego is a Black Friday no-brainer (Image credit: Amazon) Lego is great all year round, but festive Lego is an especially good idea. Why? It can come out every year, it becomes part of the Christmas decorations, and it's the kind of activity that really lends itself to a rainy day stuck indoors with relatives you may or may not like that much. I'm mildly obsessed with this Festive Gingerbread house, which hinges open to reveal Santa's bedroom and office (he's a surprisingly minimalist fellow). Right now there's 20% off in the early Black Friday sales, and it'll arrive in plenty of time for Christmas. Lego Festive Gingerbread House: now £28 at Amazon (was £34.99)

Kindles decoded (Image credit: Future) Outside of Prime Day(s), the Black Friday sales are generally the best time to pick up an Amazon device for a bargain price. If you have your eye on a new Kindle but aren't sure which one to pick, my Kindle range guide will help you figure it all out. Head to that linked post for a proper overview, but the ultra-short version is: 6-inch Kindle: smallest, simplest, cheapest

smallest, simplest, cheapest Kindle Paperwhite: larger screen, waterproofing, black & white screen

larger screen, waterproofing, black & white screen Kindle Colorsoft: like a Paperwhite but with a color screen

like a Paperwhite but with a color screen Kindle Scribe: largest screen, writing support, black and white screen

largest screen, writing support, black and white screen Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: like a Scribe but with a color screen, wildly expensive

Wired buds are increasingly popular (Image credit: Future) Wired earbuds have been enjoying a surge in popularity lately, so I'm not surprised to see a few deals on popular models ahead of Black Friday. That's exactly what's happened with these Sennheiser earbuds, which are now down to under £25. The black version is slightly pricier, but you can still pick up the white or pink versions at this low price. Sennheiser CX 80U Earbuds: was £34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

Here's an affordable and popular shaver (Image credit: Future / Alex Whitelock) The Philips OneBlade 360 offers a lot for the price — especially after this £20 discount for Black Friday. With its reputation as "the perfect budget razor", it has everything you need to shave, trim and groom both face and body hair. This excellent starter bundle includes the handle, a spare blade, a 5-in-1 comb, and a body kit. Philips OneBlade 360: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

The new Kindle gets a surprise Black Friday deal (Image credit: WinFuture) When Amazon released a new version of its popular Kindle ereader in the last few weeks, it was far from guaranteed to see a price cut on Black Friday. But Amazon has gone ahead and discounted this "thinner, lighter, and faster" model that we scored four stars in our review by £30. Older models might offer better value at lower prices, but if you want the new design and added performance, this will be the lowest price we see until at least Prime Day next year. Amazon Kindle: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon