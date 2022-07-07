Rog Phone 6 vs Rog Phone 5s: Why is the new model priced so high?

Asus silently launched the latest iteration of their Rog gaming phone series, Rog Phone 6 and Rog Phone 6 Pro in India. It is the first phone in India to come with the latest flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone is available in two different variants, Rog Phone 6 and Rog Phone 6 Pro. Both are basically different RAM - internal storage variants, but the Pro variant has an extra secondary display on the back.

While it is currently the only phone to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, its direct rival is none other than the predecessor of the phone, the Rog Phone 5s. As the Indian market didn't see any other gaming phones recently other than that phone and Poco F3 GT. Let us check how exactly the Rog Phone 6 series compares with the Rog Phone 5s in this quick comparison.

And for this comparison we will consider both the models as a single phone's variant. Rog Phone 5s is also available in Rog Phone 5s and Rog Phone 5s Pro variants, similar to Rog Phone 6.

Rog Phone 6 vs Rog Phone 5s: Pricing and Availability

Rog Phone 6 will be available on Flipkart and Asus website. Asus has only announced the phone now, they haven't mentioned when the phone will go on sale.

The prices of the phones are as given below.

Rog Phone 6 Prices Rog Phone 6 / 12GB 256GB Rs. 71,999 Rog Phone 6 Pro / 18GB 512GB Rs. 89,999

ROG Phone 5s is available on Flipkart (opens in new tab). The prices for the phone are given below.

Rog Phone 5s Prices Rog Phone 5s / 8GB 128GB Rs. 49,999 Rog Phone 5s / 12GB 256GB Rs. 57,999 Rog Phone 5s Pro / 18GB 512GB Rs. 79,999

As you can see, Rog Phone 6 comes at a significant price increase of 14,000 for the same variant. Although it might not seem much, when we look at the starting price of Rog Phone 5s, it would seem like a drastic difference. Rs 49,999 vs Rs 71,999, that means a difference of Rs. 22,000. This puts the advantage of price for Rog Phone 5s.

Rog Phone 6 vs Rog Phone 5s: Display

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / TechRadar)

High refresh rate displays are what all gamers look out for in gaming phones. Earlier, 120Hz used to be the display you used to see in gaming phones. But now every other phone is coming with a 120Hz display, so gaming phones have been going beyond 120Hz.

Rog Phone 6 has a refresh rate of 165Hz while Rog Phone 5s has a refresh rate of 144Hz. Other than the refresh rate and touch sampling rate, the rest of the display specifications remain the same. Both are 6.78-inch Full HD+ displays, which comes with HDR 10+ support and goes up to 1300 nits peak. Rog Phone 5s has a touch sampling rate of 360Hz while Rog Phone 6 doubled the sampling rate to 720Hz.

There isn’t much difference between the two displays other than the screen refresh rate. And that doesn’t make much difference if you ask me. What could make a difference is the touch sampling rate, that gives the Rog Phone 6 a slight advantage over the other.

Rog Phone 6 vs Rog Phone 5s: Specifications

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / TechRadar)

Rog Phone 6 is powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Rog Phone 5s comes with Snapdragon 888+ chipset.

6 is currently one of the fastest Android phones in the market. But 5s comes with last year’s flagship chipset, which is no slouch. If you want the fastest gaming experience, you have to get the Rog Phone 6, but if you don’t fancy the bragging right, Snapdragon 888+ would do just fine for current Android games.

Rog Phone 6 vs Rog Phone 5s: Camera

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / TechRadar)

You don’t generally care much about the cameras in a gaming phone. But still if it makes any difference in your buying decision, Rog Phone 6 has a 50MP primary camera while the Rog Phone 5s have an older 64MP one. The secondary cameras remain the same on both the phones. They both have a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera as their secondaries. Phone 6 has a 12MP selfie camera while the Phone 5s has a 24MP one.

Rog Phone 6 vs Rog Phone 5s: Battery

(Image credit: Asus)

Both the phones come with the same 6000mAh battery and 65W charging. They haven’t changed the battery or charging with the upgrade. Both the phones are equal in this regard.

Rog Phone 6 vs Rog Phone 5s: Takeaway

The biggest takeaway from this comparison is that Rog Phone 6 mainly offers the advantage of having the fastest chipset in Android. But that does come at a cost, a cost many of us would be hesitating to get a phone at.

Is Rog Phone 6 worth Rs 71,999? May be, if you're looking the fastest gaming phone available today. But is it worth for 72K if you're getting almost similar phone for 50K? I would rather choose Rog Phone 5s instead of Rog Phone 6 as I'm someone who always goes for better value. Then again, if I wanted the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone, I would be waiting for iQOO 10 Pro before making a decision.