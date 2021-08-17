Asus ROG Phone 5s, 5s Pro with Snapdragon 888 Plus and 18GB RAM unveiled

Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus has introduced the successor of the ROG Phone 5 and its Ultimate edition. These latest gaming-focused smartphones come with minor updates over their predecessors. With these new phones, Asus has widened the gap between the ROG Phone and probably any other gaming phone in the wild.

The new ROG Phone 5s, 5s Pro come with a 360Hz touch sampling rate - the highest among all the phones available in the market right now, up to a mammoth 18GB of RAM and a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED E4 display with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, 5s Pro price and availability

While the phones have already been listed online on Asus’s Taiwanese website, the company has not mentioned their retail price yet. However, various publications have reported that the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of Asus ROG Phone 5s will be available for TWD 29,000 which roughly translates to Rs. 80,000 and the variant with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage are priced at TWD 33,990 which translates to Rs 90,000 approximately.

The ROG Phone 5s Pro is available in a single variant of 18GB + 512GB configuration and is priced at TWD 37,990 which translated to Rs. 100,000 approximately. The ROG Phone 5s will be available in Phantom Black and Aurora White colour options while the 5s Pro will be available in Phantom Black colour only.

Both the phones will be available in Taiwan and China subject to the stocks of the ROG Phone 5 series getting over. In terms of launch in India and other markets, the company may wait till the ROG Phone 5 stocks are cleared off.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, 5s Pro specs and features

As mentioned above, these new phones come with an incremental update and the biggest difference is the addition of the latest flagship chipset – Snapdragon 888 Plus. The ROG Phone 5s comes with UFS 3.1 and storage options include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, the ROG Phone 5s Pro, on the other hand, comes with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phones come with a huge 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 pixels) panel. This display panel used in this phone is a Samsung AMOLED E4 which is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for any scratches or smudges.

The fact that the display on this phone comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits of peak brightness, makes it ideal for gaming.

Talking about the camera setup both the devices have identical camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 24-megapixel primary sensor for selfies and video calls.

The phones are powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and also have dual front stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience.