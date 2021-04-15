Asus ROG Phone 5 now available in India: pre-orders open

The Asus ROG Phone 5 pre-orders in India are now open. It is the Taiwanese company’s latest flagship and one of the only gaming smartphones to be available in the country.

Launched on March 10, the Asus ROG Phone 5 series will finally go on sale for the first time today (April 15) at 12 pm on Flipkart. It looks like a pre-order at this point, so delivery could take a little longer. For now, only the standard variant will be available – with the ROG Phone 5 Pro and Ultimate coming later.

Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India starts at Rs 49,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and goes up to Rs 57,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. Colour options include black and white.

Along with the 30W charger and cable, the box will also include a free ROG Aero case.

Asus ROG Phone 5 specs and features

(Image credit: Future)

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. To sustain this performance, it has a multi-layer cooling system with a 3D vapour chamber. Users can also attach the AeroActive 5 cooler (sold separately) to keep the core cooler.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with a custom 6.78-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ certification, 144Hz touch response rate, 300Hz touch sampling and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Along with a headphone jack, it also boasts of dual front-firing loudspeakers.

Apart from that, it houses a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Since the phone has two USB Type-C ports, either can be used to recharge the device based on your orientation preference.

For photography, the Asus ROG Phone 5 has three cameras on the back, with a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro shooter, as well as a 24MP selfie camera. It can record videos at up to 8K resolution.

Other features include an RGB matrix on the back, shoulder trigger for gaming, Android 11, etc.