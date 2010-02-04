Trending

Sony Ericsson T715 review

Slim and cheap - but is it too lightweight on specs?

Our Verdict

A reasonably-priced, straightforward handset with a solid user experience in an attractive, compact package.

For

  • Compact design
  • Responsive controls Decent camera
  • HSPA mobile data

Against

  • Lack of Wi-Fi and GPS
  • No headphone adaptor
  • No camera Autofocus
  • Ageing browser
  • Average quality earphones
  • No MicroSD card

Sony Ericsson is looking to follow up the heavyweight Aino and W995 with a mid-range marvel: so step forward the slim and pocket-friendly Sony Ericsson T715.

Slipping into its slide-phone portfolio, the T715 brings a solid set of features in a tidy but understated design that's compact and straightforward to use – all without a quirky name in sight.

Aimed at the mid-range mobile buyer, the Sony Ericsson T715 doesn't do any touchscreen tricks. It has familiar looking slider bodywork built around a 2.2-inch display and is equipped with HSDPA high speed 3G data connectivity and a 3.2-megapixel camera with an LED flash.

Sony ericsson t715

It also sports a familiar rundown of media player features plus a sprinkling of online applications such as Google Maps, YouTube, AccuWeather and Facebook. However, there's no Wi-Fi or GPS built in to this model.

Priced at around £180-195 SIM-free, the T715 can also be found for around £100 in 3 pay-as-you-go packages, pitching it in affordable mid-tier territory.