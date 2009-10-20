Kingston Data Traveller 300 256GB review

If this drive was a lot cheaper then we could see the appeal but at the cost per gigabyte ratio this is one best left for the more money than sense crowd

Awesome. The Kingston Data Traveller 300 has 256 whole gigabytes of storage in a tiny form factor.

I remember back in the early days of computing when a 256MB hard drive cost £400 and a goat.

But now you can pick up a 500GB portable hard drive for £50. The goat is happy.

At £500, it's really good value, IF YOU'RE BILL BLOODY GATES. If you don't happen to be the head of Microsoft, it's probably quite a lot of cash to be spending on a USB drive. You could buy 256 individual 1GB drives for about £100.

We can see the appeal, though, and if the price comes down a bit (actually, a LOT) it might be worth investing in. If you're one of those poncy media types who HAS to have high-definition media files or giant bitmaps with you at all times, it might be worth it.

But, then again, I've never met a poncy media type who doesn't own a manbag with more than enough space for a cheapo portable drive.

It's not like it's even a particularly good drive. Copying a 750MB file took far longer than it did to our Sandisk Cruzer drive, which means copying a 256GB file could potentially take days.

The chunky USB-hogging design is annoying too. But then, if you're investing £500 in a USB drive, you can probably afford a gold-plated USB hub hand crafted by virgins in Tahiti.

