Alba TRDAB2820 review

Everyone loves a bargain, but rarely can you get a top-quality product and still have enough change for the bus fare home.

While you wouldn't quite call this Alba the pinnacle of design excellence, it's cheap as chips and, like a can of Ronseal, it does exactly what it says on the tin.

For your spare change, you get a digital radio with top-notch reception and an easy-to-use interface. It's also got an analogue FM tuner sitting alongside the digital one, and you can run it from batteries.

On the downside, it does feel very plasticky - especially the buttons, which are overly sticky - and the sound from the speaker is particularly tinny. For the price, however, it's a bit of a bargain.