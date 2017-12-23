Your next Chromebook could be powered by the Snapdragon 845

We know Qualcomm's powerhouse next-generation chip, the Snapdragon 845, is going to be fitted inside many an Android flagship of 2018, as well as a host of always connected laptops, but it sounds like the silicon could be making its way into Chromebooks too.

That's according to the folks over at XDA Developers, who have spotted some hints inside the Chrome OS code that suggest it's being prepped to run on the mobile chip. Some Chromebooks already run on chips designed for phones, including the Samsung Chromebook Plus, but this would be another step up in performance.

Of course the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is a very good fit for Chromebooks, offering decent performance alongside excellent battery life, plus some extra AI smarts. Your 2018 Chrome OS-powered laptop would run longer than ever between charges.

Problem solving

Attempts have been made to get Chromebooks running on Qualcomm processors in the past, but there have been problems getting the necessary drivers working properly with Linux. It would appear those problems are about to be resolved.

This year we saw Google up the Chromebook stakes with the Pixelbook, a premium Chromebook running on i5 and i7 chips from Intel, but these lightweight laptops have had most success down at the less expensive end of the market.

Exactly where the new Snapdragon 845-powered Chromebooks would fit into the various ranges, and who is going to make them, remains to be seen - but if this development does turn out to be real, you've got another bunch of reasons to make a Chromebook your next laptop.