You won't find a better cheap headphone deal ahead of Christmas than this one

It's December. You're scrambling to find a good Christmas gift in time – one that isn't a scented candle or box of chocolate truffles like last year – and all the headphones you've looked at are too darn expensive. Thankfully, our absolute favourite pair of earphones, the 1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones, are still available at a startling low price.

These 1MORE Triple Driver earphones are currently selling for just £46.99 – their lowest price yet at Amazon, with a saving of near-enough 50%. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones prices in your region.

They cost slightly more in their gold iteration (£68.80), and a not-too-shabby £96.16 (down from £113.75) for the Quad Driver model that should elevate their impressive sound even further.

Given we recommended them at their full retail price, this discount is one any audio shopper would be silly to miss out on.

The best cheap headphone deal right now

1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones: £89.99 £46.99 at Amazon

These are the best earphones you can buy in 2019, and they're nearly half price in this brilliant Amazon deal – with excellent sound and a sleek design, the 1MORE Triple Drivers are a great choice. Note – this deal is only available for the silver model, as the gold version is sold out. View Deal

1MORE Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones: £114 £96.19 at Amazon

You can also get a great deal on the Triple Driver's premium sibling. As you can probably guess, the 1MORE Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones have an extra driver for more powerful audio, and they're currently discounted by 15% at Amazon.

View Deal

The 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones are our top wired earbuds of 2019, thanks to their lush sound quality and excellent build. Despite their low price, they look and sound like a premium pair of earphones, making them fantastic value for money – that's why we awarded them a full five stars in our review.

Now at their lowest price ever, they represent outrageously good value – we can't stress just how good this deal is.

This deal comes at a great time; after all, Christmas is just around the corner, and these brilliant little earbuds would make an awesome present for any music lover who likes the sleek form factor of in-ear headphones.

It's worth bearing in mind that these buds have a 3.5mm jack, so won't be compatible with smartphones that use USB-C or lightning ports for audio devices – check out our best wireless earbuds and best true wireless earbuds for jack-free solutions.

Not in the UK? Check out the best 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones prices in your region below: