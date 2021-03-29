Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 6 could be the cheap fitness tracker you’ve waited for

Xiaomi has announced its latest wearable device – and it could be the cheap fitness tracker you’ve been waiting for.

During the company’s 2021 product launch, Xiaomi revealed the Mi Smart Band 6, which aims to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, the already-capable Mi Smart Band 5 .

Given its impressive range of features, it’ll hope to rival the Honor Band 6 , which also launched this year, for the title of best cheap fitness tracker on the market.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 will come with a 1.56-inch AMOLED display – a noticeable size increase over the 1.1-inch screen of its predecessor – and customizable band straps with over 60 different themes. It’ll also arrive in a choice of six colours.

Under the hood, the Mi Smart Band 6 will pack up to 14 days of battery life – more than you can expect from rival trackers like the best Fitbit and Samsung devices – and a handy magnetic port for quick clip-on and clip-off charging. Xiaomi says it’s also certified to 5 ATM water resistance, so it can be worn when swimming, snorkeling and showering.

Fit as a fiddle

(Image credit: Xiaomi / Future)

Being a fitness tracker, the natural focus of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is on its health and fitness features.

For starters, it doubles down on its choice of exercise modes. It’ll come with 30 different workout types, which marks a big step up from the 11 sports modes on offer with the Mi Smart Band 5. These include outdoor running, power walking, cycling (indoor and outdoor), treadmill running, pool swimming, skipping, elliptical, yoga and freestyle modes, among others.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 also aims to cover all bases when it comes to personal health. Xiaomi says the device will feature SpO2 measurement, accurate heart rate monitoring and an enhanced sleep tracking function that monitors naps, sleep cycles and sleep breathing quality.

It’ll also boast stress monitoring and deep breathing guidance to provide the wearer with real-time health insights into their body and lifestyle.

There’s no official word on how much the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 will cost, but we expect it to be priced in the region of its predecessor – around $50 / £29.99 / AU$99.95. Regarding a release date, the Mi Smart Band 6 will be available to buy from April.

Knowing Xiaomi, it's possible we'll see other, region-based launch events throughout the year (April in the UK, for example) when its latest products are re-launched and their prices are confirmed. We’ll keep you posted on all the latest announcements.