Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 625 launched in India; Starts at Rs 9,999

After weeks of rumours, speculation and teases, Xiaomi has finally launched the Redmi Note 4 in India starting at Rs 9,999

The smartphone's distinguishing feature is its 2.5D 5.5-inch fullHD display, 4GB of RAM and its premium full metal build.

The Redmi Note 4 aims to build on the success of its predecessor - the Redmi Note 3 , which was a huge hit in India and will be available exclusively via Flipkart from February 1.

Redmi Note 4 specifications

Hardware

While the Chinese version of the Redmi Note 4 comes with a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 processor, the Indian variant comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC as Xiaomi has been banned from selling MediaTek devices in India due to a patent dispute with Ericsson.

The Snapdragon 625 is the first 600 series processor from Qualcomm that comes with 14nm FinFet technology. This translates to the Redmi Note 4 having 14nm transistors as compared to 28nm in the Redmi Note 3 which leads to better power management and efficiency. Xiaomi claims that the 14nm transistors help the Redmi Note 4 have as much as as a 25% increase in battery life as compared to the Redmi Note 3.

Additionally, the Note 4 comes with 2/3/4GB of RAM and the Adreno 506 GPU.

Design

The Redmi Note 4 sports a premium metal body with slim tapered edges which are 5 mm at its thinnest point. The handset comes in three color variants - Dark Grey, Gold and a super sleek Matte Black which has classy looking silver accents.

Storage

The device comes with 16/32/64GB of internal storage which can be expanded with the help of a microSD card (up-to 128GB)

Display

The device has a 2.5D 5.5-inch fullHD display, with a resolution of 1080x1920, translating to a pixel density of 401 ppi. It is the first Xiaomi smartphone to use 2.5D curved glass which helps with in hand feel.

Connectivity

On the connectivity front, the device supports 4G LTE, VoLTE, GPRS, 3G, 2G, GPS/A-GPS, Glonass, Bluetooth 4.1 and microUSB for data transfer and charging.

Software

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs Xiaomi's latest MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which comes with a host of updates which we have detailed here . MIUI 8 is now also available as an OTA update for previous Xiaomi smartphones.

During the launch event, Xiaomi also announced the rollout of the Android 7.0 Nougat preview which will be available soon for Mi fans.

Cameras

On the imaging front, the Redmi Note 4 features a 13MP BSI CMOS rear camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and phase detection auto-focus. The rear camera lens is sourced from Samsung and Sony and has a 25% larger pixel area as compared to the Redmi Note 3.

On the front, there is a 5MP sensor with a wide angle lens that Xiaomi claims has a field of view of 85 degrees.

Dimensions

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 weighs a hefty 175 grams and has dimensions of 151x76.8x8.35mm.

Battery

The device is powered by a mammoth 4,100mAh battery. Going by the impressive battery performance of its predecessor, the battery should easily last a day of moderate to intensive use.

Other Features

The device also comes with an infrared sensor and a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device, right below the rear camera. What is interesting to note is the fact that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 was Xiaomi's first device to come with a fingerprint sensor.

Price and availability

Redmi Note 4 comes in three different variants:

2GB RAM/ 16GB internal storage : Rs 9,999,

3GB RAM/ 32GB internal storage: Rs 10,999

4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage: Rs 12,999

The pricing is extremely competitive and will give competitors like the Moto G4 Plus and the Lenovo Z2 Plus a run for their money.

The smartphone will be available from 1st February exclusively via Flipkart.

