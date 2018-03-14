Xiaomi Redmi 5 launched in India, price starts at Rs 7,999

Xiaomi today released the Redmi 5 smartphone in India. The phone was originally released in China in December last year. The price starts at Rs 7,999 for 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, the 3GB/32GB variant costs Rs 8,999, and Rs 10,999 for the top of the line 4GB/64GB variant. The phones will be available on Amazon India, mi.com and Mi Home.

The Redmi 5 looks much like a compact Redmi Note 5, thanks to the addition of an 18:9 display and identical aluminium body. It runs on a Snapdragon 450 SoC with either 2GB/3GB or 4GB RAM. Xiaomi has abandoned the physical navigation keys to utilise that area and fit a 5.7-inch HD+ screen. For optics, it has a 12MP rear camera with 1.25-micron pixels and a 5MP front camera with flash.

Xiaomi has added a few India-specific features like dual-pyrolytic sheet to protect it from high temperature, the power adapter is build to withstand 480 volts, and the phone also supports dual WhatsApp accounts parallelly.

The device is powered by a 3300mAh battery that Xiaomi claims can last a whole day. It runs on Android Nougat with MIUI 9 on top.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 availability and offers

Xiaomi Redmi 5 will available starting next week in blue, pink, gold, black and a lake blue colour. As a part of introductory offer, Xiaomi has partnered with Jio for an instant cash back of Rs 2,200 (on the first recharge) along with 100GB of 4G data (on recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299). Redmi 5 buyers will also get up to 90% discount on first Kindle e-books.