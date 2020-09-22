Xiaomi Mi 10T launch date confirmed for September 30, just like the Google Pixel 5

There's no rest for the wicked - or for phone fans, apparently, because we've just heard the Xiaomi Mi 10T, an anticipated new phone from the huge Chinese company, is set to launch on exactly the same day as the Google Pixel 5.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch event for its new phone via an invite sent out to press. The launch is happening via a livestream on September 30, which kicks off at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST / 10pm AEST, a handy 6 hours before the Google event.

We're expecting the event will bring us the Xiaomi Mi 10T as well as possibly a Pro and Lite model - those versions are almost definitely coming, but we can't say for sure that they'll be released outside China.

Xiaomi already partly confirmed this event would be happening in a tweet saying it was set to launch a new Mi 10 device by the end of September, but now we know exactly when to mark in our calendars for the Xiaomi Mi 10T launch event.

We're going to launch a new 5G smartphone this September and it will start from £2XX!As a new member of our #Mi10 Series, it will be the first to feature an upcoming brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-Series 5G Mobile Platform. Amazing value for money to allow #5GForEveryone! pic.twitter.com/YUhOVM0BpgSeptember 1, 2020

An eventful time

September 30 is going to be a busy day for phone fans, with multiple launch events to tune into and plenty of analyses and comparison pieces to read, but it's only the start of a super-busy few months in the tech industry.

For example, just two weeks after the Pixel 5 and Mi 10T launch we're expecting the iPhone 12 and OnePlus 8T to land just a day apart. The former of those hasn't actually been confirmed, but it's looking more and more likely to be October 13, while OnePlus has confirmed its event is on October 14.

As well as those phones we're expecting the Huawei Mate 40 and maybe more Moto G9 phones to be shown off before the year is out, and that's only in the smartphone realm - there's more tech beyond that. There's also Amazon Prime Day at some point, and Black Friday at the end of November. If your calendar has any free days in it right now, you've probably forgotten to add something.

TechRadar will be sure to cover all of these phone launches, sales events, and more as they happen, so stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest smartphone news.