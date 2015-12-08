The techradar holiday wishlist
Introduction
We've been in a giving mood recently. We've put together a few guides (one for UK folks, and one for the US) featuring our recommendations that make giving the best tech gifts easy as pie, or any other yummy holiday dessert. But, you'd better believe that we also have our wishlists ready to whip out at a moment's notice.
As you're about to see, we're actually a little greedy when it comes to what we're hoping to receive from our loved ones (pretty please!) over the holidays. But, if you think about it, a wishlist is less about asking than it is about giving some much-needed guidance as to what you want. See? We are in the giving mood, after all.
Here's what each of our editors are hoping to get their hands on this holiday (boy, is our team getting big).
Patrick Goss, Global Editor-in-chief
iPad Pro
The iPad Pro is too expensive, too big to hold comfortably and clearly first generation. So inevitably, it's the piece of technology I'd be most excited about finding in my Christmas stocking. I travel a lot and obviously need to do work on the go so this fits the bill with its keyboard and pencil and...okay, I admit it, I'm really only going to be watching Amazon Prime, Netflix and Sky Go. This is the personal media device I've been waiting for.
LG 4K television
I really like LG televisions, and the 4K OLED screen is just a wonderful thing to behold. It's still too pricey for me to buy myself, but I've been sending a lot of tweets to very rich people in the hope that they befriend me and pay for a television to cheer my Christmas Day. That's likely right? In all honesty - next year that I go 4K and if I can stretch to OLED then I will definitely be doing so. January sales, I'm looking at you...
Sonos Play:5
Unfortunately I made the mistake of showing my wife how to use the Sonos soundbar in my living room, which obviously means I need to find a different room as refuge from Adele and Sam Smith. I really like the Sonos Play:5, it looks nice sounds great and it slots neatly into my house's sound system. When they upgrade the app to block any music I don't like without my other half finding out, then it'll be even better.
Gareth Beavis, Phones and tablets editor
Plantronics BackBeat Fit
The best Bluetooth headphones for the runner in all of us - these things provide decent sound, a good enough battery and mould to your ears to make sure they never fall off when you're trotting around. They come in a variety of colors too, so you can buy multiple options for your various outfits.
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+
This is the sort of phone that would attract envious questions from your pals when you plop it down on the table - it's a phone that eschews the normal boring rectanglular design and instead has some sumptuous curves on the side, arching subtly into the lovely back. It's one of the most powerful phones around too - and as a phablet, you've got more grunt than the normal version.
Bean Bag Sofa 24+
Is this tech? No, but I feel the need to own it so I can use my tech more effectively. I want to laze around playing with my tablet or watching TV without the strict upright rules a sofa brings - this is freeform jazz sitting man, and I dig it.
Salwa Azar, Social media editor
I would love an emoji plush cushion - preferable the crying with laughter one. We don't use emoji's much at techradar but we're always up for chair coziness, and we already have an emoji smiley-poo to keep it company so that eventually we could communicate emotions just through fun, plush cushions all day.
The next thing I'd like Santa to bring me would be an Alphasphere, it's a pretty neat music controller that lets you play the pads in a really innovative way and is slowly making appearances in live sets from bands like Koven.
The last thing I'd like tech-wise would be a Drone/GoPro Hero 4 combo (probably a Phantom DJI drone) to go on exciting adventures in landscape with. I keep getting jealous of all the stunning videos and landscape photos I see from people with drones and feel that there's even further they can go, flight regulations aside, in creative photography.
Duncan Bell, Tech lifestyle editor
Microsoft Band 2
Yeah, it still looks and feels a bit like a futuristic handcuff, but in terms of aesthetics and feel, this is at least a lot better than Band v1. It's also the only wearable I've used to date that successfully straddles Jawbone-esque step counting 'n' sleep tracking and Garmin-style run and cycle tracking, then adds some really useful gym workout features AND well-implemented, smartwatch-style notifications on top.
In short, the software allows me to ignore the fact that the hardware looks like arse, and the way it clutches my wrist like a nervous Terminator on its first day at school.
Bowers and Wilkins Zeppelin Wireless
Great sound, easy compatibility, blackest ever black design. This speaker works with Airplay, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth and makes no wild claims about "hi def audio". Instead it takes those average-to-solid sources and jacks up the sound quality in a way that's almost alchemical. Bass really punches, but without losing mid- and top-end detail, so it's good for anything from whimsical acoustic strumming to thunderous rock to full-pelt electronic assault. The very striking, Hindenburg design in extremely black black just adds to the appeal. Oh, the humanity!
Samsung Gear VR
It's Virtual Reality! For £99 ($99)!! (As long as you already own a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone anyway!!!) This is really well designed, and the sense of immersion it gives is immense, despite the fact that, by any normal estimate, the graphics are actually slightly janky. Xmas bonus: the universal appeal of VR means you can impress the hell out of everyone from grandmas to kids by handing it to them, briefly, and then demanding it back, as it's got your phone in it, and you need it.
James Peckham, Phones and tablets writer
Sony Xperia Z5 Compact
If you're looking for a new smartphone this Christmas, it's hard to go wrong with the Xperia Z5 Compact. It's one of my favourite phones of the moment and is the right size to fit in any pocket with its small form factor. Plus, it has the same camera set up as the Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Premium so you'll be taking the best photos over your Christmas break.
Google Chromecast
It may be a few years old now, but my Google Chromecast is still one of the most used pieces of tech in my house. I watch a lot of TV through my Chromecast with Netflix and iPlayer as well as streaming Spotify – plus Google has even updated the product this year with a smaller, much better look. If you haven't already, grab a Chromecast this Christmas.
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
I could recommend Fallout 4, The Witcher 3 or Star Wars Battlefront for your PlayStation 4 this Christmas, but instead I've gone for one of my favourite titles from earlier in the year. Everybody's Gone to the Rapture sees you explore the unlikely video game location of a rural English village to find out why the population has disappeared. If storytelling is your thing, pick up this PS4 exclusive ready for a few hours on your Christmas break.
John McCann, Phones and tablets deputy editor
Sphero BB-8
JUST LOOK AT IT. So cute.
Combining my love of phones with my rather unhealthy obsession with remote controlled 'stuff', fused with an uncontrollable level of excitement for the new Star Wars movie, this is the perfect* gift for me this Christmas.
My phone is on charge, my flat rearranged to form the ultimate assault course - I'm only missing one thing, the Sphero BB-8.
*Perfect, if you think £130 ($150) is an acceptable amount to spend on a gift for your favourite phones and tablets journalist.
Fallout 4
Hi. My name is John, and I'm a boring gamer. There, I admitted it. Are you happy now?
It's true, the only games I play on my Playstation 4 are FIFA and GTA. It's high time I picked up a new franchise and fully immersed myself in something new.
Many of the techradar crew have said good things about Fallout 4, plus it's one of the biggest games of 2015.
Having never played any of the series, I'm intrigued. So, sign me up.
Micro Machines for iPad
Here in the techradar office, there is a highly competitive Micro Machines league. We even have a trophy. Once the two multi-taps and eight controllers are plugged into our PSOne and the power button is hit, all bets are off.
Imagine our sheer jubilation then, when Chillingo revealed it would be bringing one of our favourite consoles games EVER to iPad, just in time for Christmas.
I literally lost my shit. Shell out a few quid on this for me this Christmas and I'll love you forever.
Marc Chacksfield, content team lead
Chord Mojo
I have always been a massive fan of music but never actually realised how different the quality of mobile music was compared to audio fed through a sound system with a decent amp and speakers. Chord Mojo goes a long way to remedy this. It's a portable DAC / headphone amplifier and having tried it out, the sound is fantastic. It may cost £399 but considering Chord's other DACs run into the thousands this is a bit of a steal and works with most new-ish smartphones.
iRig Acoustic
I have been playing acoustic guitar for a number of years now and have never found a decent recording setup for my humble budget. iRig Acoustic takes the pain out of this, acting as a miniature pickup which you can attach to your phone or tablet. Plug it in, load up the app and you can record whichever three-chord trick you feel like.
Mad May: Fury Road on Blu-ray
George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road is the perfect road movie. It marries pitch-black humour with stunning set pieces and does this without relying too heavily on the CGI. Its practical effects are ludicrously impractical and quite obviously for a movie that is essentially one long car chase, the plot zips along at a frenetic pace. It's the perfect Blu-ray to show off your home entertainment system and Christmas would be a whole lot more boring without at least one frenzied viewing.
Juan Martinez, senior editor, techradar pro
HP ZBook Studio
I want a laptop with desktop-level power, but I don't want to carry around desktop-level weight. The HP ZBook Studio is the perfect compromise. This 15.6-inch laptop runs on an Intel Xeon desktop processor and it weighs only 4.4 pounds. It's got a 4K display, 32GB of RAM and it's capable of storing up to 2TB of data. Unfortunately, it won't be available until January, so I'll have to settle for an I.O.U.
Speck iGuy Case for Apple iPad 2
My eight-month-old daughter loves playing on my iPhone and iPad. She enjoys watching Barney, listening to the Disney station on Pandora and taking a bite out of Corning Gorilla Glass. I've got an old iPad 2 that I don't mind her roughhousing with, but I still have to watch her like a hawk to ensure she doesn't hurt herself. The iGuy case is the perfect solution. It stands upright on two "feet" and it's got two arms that make it easy for children to grab the device and go. Best of all: you can drop it on its corners and its face from up to four feet with no issue.
Nikon 1 V3 Mirrorless Camera
I have never really been interested in photography. But, recently, two things changed: I got my job at techradar, which requires me to shoot a bunch of products in all different kinds of lighting and from a variety of distances. I also became a dad. Nothing will make you want to take photos more than the birth of your first child. With the Nikon 1 V3, I'll be able to take 18.4 megapixel shots, and shoot full HD video, with almost any Nikon lens. What I like most: this camera only weighs 11 ounces.
Tuan Huynh, car tech editor
Kuna Home Security Camera
Since self-patrolling security drones aren't available yet, the Kuna Home Security Camera will have to suffice. Kuna combines a security camera into a stylish outdoor light fixture that hides its hidden function from plain site. It's a DIY installation that anyone, including myself, cannot mess up with only two wires and a few screws.
FLIR One
I'm fascinated by heat dissipation of devices and car motors so the FLIR One would be an awesome tool and toy to have. Being able to capture thermal images at my leisure would be a fun novelty that I can use in car reviews. I prefer the iOS version for camera placement as my Nexus 6's micro USB port faces the wrong way that results in thermal selfies, unless that's the next big thing. #thermalselfie
Zeiss Touit 50mm F/2.8 Macro Lens (X-Mount)
One of the best parts of covering automotive is taking pictures of the vehicles and details. I'm a stickler for interior quality details and the Zeiss Touit 50mm macro is the next lens on my list so I can get sharp close-ups of interior grain details or close up mugs of other techradar editors.
Chuong Nguyen, staff writer, techradar pro
Plastc Credit Card
Given the low acceptance of Apple Pay and Android Pay at retailers, Plastc aims to bridge the gap. This rechargeable credit card pairs with your phone, allowing you to load all your plastic cards into Plastc. The Plastc card will store the digital data on all your credit cards, and it's compatible with magnetic strip, NFC and EMV payment terminals.
Ring
Find out who's at your door even when you're away from your home. Ring replaces your doorbell and adds in a motion-activated camera, speaker and microphone that pairs with your smartphone. Now, you can monitor your front door, know when packages arrive and safely answer the door. The best part about Ring is that you no longer have to run to your front door every time the doorbell goes off just to see who's there.
Panasonic Lumix GX8
The Lumix GX8 provides all manual controls of a larger DSLR system in a compact, rangefinder-styled package. Thanks to the four-thirds sensor and Micro Four Thirds mount, you'll still get sharp images and fast focusing in a travel-ready package form factor. A smaller body and lighter and smaller lenses compared with a DSLR system makes the Lumix GX8 easier to carry and a fun camera to shoot with.
Spencer Hart, lifestyle technology writer
Tag Heuer Connected
I tested a ton of smartwatches in 2015 and the Tag Heuer Connected certainly wasn't the best. The screen is poor, battery life so-so, and Android Wear jarringly low-rent. That's a bit of a let down considering it costs £1,100. But the Tag was one of the most desirable. I was excited and proud to have it on my wrist, so for that reason, I'd love to see it under my tree come the 25th.
Bang & Olufsen Beolab 18 Speakers Love Affair Edition
All the speakers in my house look so goddamn boring and/or ugly. Clearly, I need to upgrade to these beauties, designed to fit right in with my period country mansion (the one I'll buy with my lottery winnings one day). Created to celebrate Bang & Olufsen's 90th anniversary, these £5,200 speakers should also sound as good as they look.
Leica Q
To complete my Russian Oligarch-style wish list, I'd go with the Leica Q. I've always wanted to own a camera with the famous red dot, but the cost of lenses and no automatic option has always put me off. The stylish little Q is the German brand's most advanced camera yet, with a full frame sensor, 28mm Summilux, and lovely handling. For a snip under £3,000, it's a relative bargain, right? Right?
Matt Swider, mobile editor
Parrot Bebop Drone
The weather outside of frightful in many parts of the world, but in Los Angeles, it's still delightful, and that means I can still fly drones. After testing out the Parrot Bebop Quadcopter Drone, I'm sold on this as a gift. I fly it with techradar's iPad Pro to maximize the camera controls, so I haven't crashed landed it into my Christmas tree... too much many times. A recent price drop brings it down to $436.
Rosetta Stone subscription
I visited Spain for the first time when I attended Mobile World Congress, and I got to witness the Samsung Galaxy S6 and HTC One M9 unveiling, two of the best phones out there. Outside the convention halls, though, it was painfully obvious I didn't know Spanish. That's why a Rosetta Stone subscription is on my wish list. Its mobile app is available for iOS, Android, Nook and Kindle Fire HD. If you're tired of time-wasting games, this is an app you'll actually be able to use to better improve your life.
Ergotech Hex 3 Over 3 LCD Monitor Desk Stand
I've been building a state-of-the-art workstation, complete with six Viewsonic HD monitors and a Mac Pro. However, after setting all of this up on an off-brand, cheaper hex stand, I was seriously doubting my decision. The monitors are too far away. That's why I've decided that the Ergotech Hex 3 Over 3 LCD Monitor Desk Stand is the way to go. It actually bends the furthest monitors inward, letting me be six times as productive no matter which screen I'm using.
Nick Pino, home entertainment editor
Rise of the Tomb Raider
My entire professional career I've covered video games. But playing the 2013 reboot of Tomb Raider made me stop the endless cycle of racing through games and appreciate how far the medium's come in the last 20 years. I expect the sequel - currently exclusive to Xbox One - will do the same.
Intel Core i7-6700K 8M Skylake Quad-Core 4.0 GHz CPU
My Core i5-3570K is finally starting to feel its age. After many fine years of service it's time to upgrade to Intel's latest chip set, Skylake. But it's hard to stop at just a CPU. I'll probably look at a new motherboard, maybe a PSU, then consider whether I've got enough RAM, a good enough video card or, maybe I should install that liquid cooling system. On second thought, maybe I should stick with what I've got.
Google Chromebook Pixel 2015
Everyone wants a new iPad Pro or Microsoft Surface Book this year, and while I can understand the allure of a svelte Apple product or a laptop-replacing Surface, to be honest, I've got my sights set on the new Chromebook Pixel. It's lightweight and fast, perfect for typing up all those CES 2016 articles. Now if you'll excuse me, I've got to go lie down in the fetal position until CES.
Chris Slate, Editor-in-chief, MacLife
Xenoblade Chronicles X
Nintendo's Wii U doesn't get enough love; the console has built a small but strong library of amazing games, and it looks like the new Xenoblade Chronicles X will be among them. C'mon, giant sci-fi alien monsters? Flying, fighting mecha? The biggest open world ever? I'll take the collector's edition with the art book and soundtrack, please.
27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display
My 24-inch 2007 iMac started to show its age with OS X Yosemite, and it ain't gettin' any younger. I don't think I've been nearly good enough for Santa to drop two grand on me, but just in case I'm wrong and he reads this, I'll settle for the base model!
Mega Yarn Yoshi
I fully admit that I'm addicted to amiibo, the NFC-enabled toys that unlock stuff in Nintendo games, so I'm not at all ashamed to say that I'm currently obsessed with finding Mega Yarn Yoshi. I'm a grown man who knows what he likes, and what I like is a teddy-bear-sized plush toy of the world's cutest dinosaur.
Joe Osborne, senior editor
Steam Link
Before you start crying, "Just run some cables from your PC to your TV," just no. Since I'm not about to make my one-bedroom apartment look like a gamer's den, the 802.11ac Wi-Fi within Valve's new PC game-streaming set-top box should do just fine. This way, I could play Fallout 4 from the comfort of my couch, wire-free, while my wife ... watches me play? Clearly, the plan has some kinks in it.
iPhone 6S
My iPhone 5 is in dire need of being put to pasture, and since I'm frankly not interested in learning the nooks and crannies of a new operating system, not to mention leaving behind my iMessage conversations and hundreds of dollars in apps, I think I'll stick with the tried and true. I can't be the only person making their phone decision based on these factors, right?
Withings Activité Steel
To be honest, I haven't been blown away by any of this year's smartwatches – they're still such a superfluous piece of tech. But fitness trackers, being more focused and hassle-free to keep charged, are a much better fit for me. Withings's premium version of its low-impact tracker looks to be the king of such devices in both price (just $169, £139) and function (it runs on a watch battery!).
Chris Hoffman, Managing Editor, MacLife
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch may not have set the world on fire just yet, but I'm plenty impressed with Apple's wearable. As someone who never leaves the house without a watch on, I'm beyond ready to upgrade to something that can do more than just tell the time, and Apple Watch is just the ticket for people like myself that are already familiar with Apple's ecosystem. It's got the functionality, it's got the style...now I just need to convince Santa to bring me one of those overpriced link bracelets, too.
New Nintendo 3DS
Though I already own a New Nintendo 3DS XL and have full access to its excellent game library, I really want to get my hands on the more pocket-sized non-XL version, which features interchangeable faceplates and a more aesthetically pleasing design. Unfortunately, it's only available in North America as part of a bundle with the Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer bundle (lucky Europeans can buy it by itself), but luckily I'll be able to swap out the insanely cute outer case for something more sophisticated.
PS4 Darth Vader Edition DualShock 4 Wireless Controller
Maybe I'm just starting to come down with Star Wars fever, but this new Darth Vader-themed PlayStation 4 controller is looking pretty darn sweet. Featuring a predominantly black/white/red color scheme that pays homage to Vader's chest panel, this controller has all the functionality and responsiveness of a regular DualShock 4 controller, plus it lets you Force choke annoying online opponents. OK, that last part isn't true, but it looks neat anyway.
Dave James, home technology editor
Ultra HD OLED TV
I'm not fussy, if someone wants to gift me a 4K tele I'm not going to complain over whether it's from LG or the Panasonic version, just so long as it's an OLED panel. Having had the chance to test them out at home, it's such a wrench going back to the faded, almost colorless, world of plain ol' LED TVs.
Chromecast Audio
Awesome tech doesn't have to cost thousands, like an OLED TV, though. The new Chromecast Audio is a total bargain and will instantly transform my ancient, dumb stereo amp into a networked streaming device. And with the HD audio setting it does sound fantastic. Maybe I'll ask for two for when the multiroom update gets released.
Just Cause 3
Folks have always held up Saints Row as the super-fun antidote to GTA, but for me, it's always been the crazy Just Cause franchise. I'm all about the Boiling Point/Far Cry setting and the regime-toppling chaos, as well as tethering livestock to the back of a speeding gunboat for giggles. So I'm hoping I find that under the Christmas tree this year. Well...either that or my very own infinite tether...
Matt Hanson, how-to editor
PlayStation 4 20th Anniversary Console
OK, I already have the standard black PS4, but having been a PlayStation fan since my brother and I pooled our pocket/chore money together to buy the original PlayStation back in 1996, I'm absolutely in love with this incredibly rare edition of the PS4 that comes in the same iconic grey as the PS1. Sony still occasionally gives them away in competitions, and there are some going on eBay for ludicrous sums, but it looks like Santa will be my only hope on getting my hands on one.
Microsoft Surface Book
When Microsoft unveiled the Surface Book, I was a bit baffled. It had just spent the last 50 minutes or so telling me the laptop form factor was dead, and now here was a tablet that turned into a laptop. I've heard loads of good things about Microsoft's Surface tablets, but with the attachable keyboard I could actually use one of these for writing on. It appears to be pretty powerful as well. I'd never buy one, but I'd be pretty happy to see one stuffed into a grotesquely misshapen stocking.
Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass
I'm loving Star Wars Battlefront and have been playing it so much I'm now quite a formidable force on the battlefield. It's great fun and certainly captures the feel of Star Wars in places, but I have to admit there's not much content in the base game. Maybe I've been spoiled by the sprawling epics of Witcher 3 and Fallout 4, but with only four planets and a handful of game modes, I'm starting to want more.
The Season Pass promises loads of new content to satisfy my needs including new planets, game modes and heroes to play as – the problem is, it's almost as expensive as the normal game. So Santa, be a dear and let me headshot Rebel scum in a galaxy far, far away on Christmas morning.
Kane Fulton, computing editor
Aorus X3 Pro v4
The Aorus X3 Pro v4 just might be the most drool-worthy gaming laptop I've ever seen. Thin and light enough to slip into a backpack, the prospect of playing Fallout 4, Battlefront and Fifa 16 anywhere (and at any time) is too exciting. It costs a bomb, but the 970M with 6GB vram inside should keep me gaming with decent frame rates for at least a few years.
Vector Luna
My old Sony Smartwatch 3 may have hit eBay a mere month after it was bought, but I'm still convinced that a smartwatch has a place in my life. (Or on my wrist.) The Vector Luna ticks two boxes for me: classic good looks and long battery life, and its basic notifications are enough for me in terms of functionality.
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro
I've been watching Netflix series and other videos on small screens for too long, and I'm not prepared to do it any more. The Yoga Tab 3 Pro's killer feature is a projector that beams the display's contents onto a wall. Taking it somewhere and blasting the big football or boxing match onto the nearest surface rather than squinting at a tiny sounds perfect.
Kevin Lee, laptops editor
Dell XPS 13
The Dell XPS 13 is probably the world's most perfect travel laptop. It's one of the smallest and lightest 13-inch laptops in existence with a (optionally razor) sharp screen, long battery life, good speakers and all-around excellent performance.
Sony a7S Mark II
I would die a happy man if I spent just one day with this camera. This camera can basically turn a pitch black scene and make it look like it was just turning to dusk. At the same time, the a7S can shoot completely steady 4K footage thanks to its in-body image stabilized sensor.
iPad Mini 4
I'm basically surrounded with laptops every day and sometimes I just don't want to carry one around, which is exactly why I want an iPad Mini 4. It's just a few inches larger than my iPhone 6, but it's just the perfectly-sized device for reading webpages more comfortably, flipping through digital comics and watching some Netflix.
Desire Athow, senior editor, techradar pro
A cheap Windows tablet with Microsoft Office 365 Personal
I don't really care about the Windows tablet. It will probably be used as a erm.. photo frame (note to self, that would be a good feature). Bottom line is buying a device with an Office 365 Personal license is often (not always) cheaper than buying it on its own. Incredible but true, a true bargain especially as you can stack licenses. How does £160 for four years of Microsoft Office 2016 (and potentially 2020) plus at least 1TB of cloud-based storage sound? A deal in my books.
The new Now TV box
Our US readers won't know what I'm talking about but we have a nifty little gadget in the UK that rivals Google's Chromecast and Amazon's Fire Stick. Sky's Now TV is essentially a rebadged Roku box and can be hacked to run popular media powerhouse, Plex. The new version comes with a microSD card reader and an Ethernet port plus It is also significantly faster than its predecessor. The sweetest thing though is that it is far cheaper than its two big rivals with subscriptions being even more affordable.
Nick Broughall, AU Editor-in-chief
Rock Band 4
Who can be bothered with the hard work of actually learning an instrument? I just want to get my rock on by pressing colour-coded buttons on plastic instruments with my family to create the illusion of rock stardom. But given the Rock Band 4 band kit costs more than the console you play it on down here in Australia, this is definitely something that will sit on my wishlist for the jolly fat man to bring on Christmas Day.
Kaiser Bass Revo Glider
Whatever you do, don't call it a bloody hoverboard. It's not a hoverboard. It's technologically amazing, and incredibly fun to ride around, but no matter which way you look at it, the Revo's two wheels are always firmly attached to the ground, so it's not a hoverboard and never will be. But I still want one.
Apple TV
I don't watch broadcast TV. All of my entertainment needs come in the form of 1s and 0s delivered through the internet, and the new Apple TV is the ideal way for me to transform those digits into HD pictures on my TV. I really wish it did 4K though, but I'm happy to settle for an App Store and games.
Rob Edwards, editor
LG 65EG960T 4K OLED
Nothing makes your favourite movies shine like LG's 4K OLED master class. And nothing would brighten my Christmas morning more than seeing this glorious 65-inch panel under the tree. It delivers perfect blacks, pure whites, and an incredible picture whether viewing 4K or upscaled 1080p. In an ideal world, this is the TV everyone would be watching the ultimate Christmas movie on come December 25 (it's Die Hard, in case you were wondering).
Tesla Model S
What I'd really like for Christmas is to never have to pay for petrol again. So if Santa could just leave the sleigh at home and show up in a brand new Model S instead, that'd be great. I'll even take the time to drive him back to the North Pole. It's the least I could do.
iPad Pro
My iPad's running a little sluggish these days, so a Christmas upgrade could be in order. And the iPad Pro is such a ridiculous piece of tech that it's hard not to lust after it at least a little. Yes, it's impractically large, stupidly expensive, and more than a touch obnoxious, but if I'm honest these are the very qualities that make me want it more.
Stephen Lambrechts, editor
Sphero BB-8
Like any self-confessed geek worth his/her salt, I'm positively chomping at the bit for Star Wars: The Force Awakens to arrive this holiday season. Even though the movie isn't out yet, I'm already in love with its magnetic rolling droid, BB-8. It would be awesome if someone bought me the remote-controlled BB-8 by Sphero this Christmas – that way, if the movie fails to live up to expectations, I'll have saved myself hundreds of dollars!
The Polycade
Every kid that grew up during the 80s/90s heyday of arcade gaming has dreamt of owning an arcade machine. Unfortunately, traditional arcade machines are huge, require maintenance, and become boring once you've had your fill of a particular game. That's why it makes more sense to own something like The Polycade. Apart from being minimalistic and gorgeous, you can load it up with a vast selection of games. C'mon Santa, you know you want to bring me one.
GoPro Hero4 Black
Though the action cam market is flooded with pretenders to GoPro's throne, nothing beats its Hero4 Black edition. With the ability to shoot in 4K resolution at 30fps, the GoPro Hero4 Black would be the perfect gift for someone (like me) who is planning to go on a Scandinavian ice adventure early next year. Just imagine all the crazy POV reindeer and snow dog footage I could capture with this bad boy! C'mon Santa, I'll even thank you personally when I stop by your village. Pretty please?
Lily Prasuethsut, wearables editor
Sphero BB-8
After all the kitten and puppy videos BB-8 has shown up in, I'd like to see my dog's reaction to this adorable little robot. Also, if the new Star Wars film is horrible, at least I'll have BB-8.
Oculus Rift
After trying on all the Oculus Rift iterations and religiously following the company all this time, of course I want a Rift under my tree. That's not going to happen in time for the holidays since it's not slated to come out until next year but I'm sure Santa will understand.
HTC Vive
Yes, I want the HTC Vive too. Because you why not? The Vive has been controversially touted as the best VR headset you can plop on your noggin and I'd like to have both the Rift and Vive side by side at all times to make a sound decision.
Bonus: PlayStation VR because I already have a PS4 to use it with (and I want all the VR).
Hugh Langley, Associate Editor
Misfit Shine 2
2015 was the year that wearable manufacturers finally understood that, for many people, style still trumps substance. Many of the fitness trackers on the market are now better looking than they were a year ago, but Misfit's has stayed pretty much the same. That's no criticism: Misfit was ahead of the game with the understated original Shine, and the second adds more functionality to the same design. This one's a little less prone to popping out its band, while the battery life is still a whopping six months.
Roku 2
I seem to spend a lot of time switching between different devices depending on what I want to watch: Netflix works on my PS4, but All 4 only runs on my Now TV box, and neither Netflix nor Plex exist there. It truly is one of the most First World problem. Roku's new boxes seem to have access to the broadest range of apps available, with Netflix, Amazon Video, Now TV, Plex and more all accessible in one place. No more switching HDMI cables around.
UE Boom 2
There was once a time when a portable speaker just had to successfully play music, regardless of quality, and that would be enough for me. But times have changed and now I'm a bit of a sound snob, so I want my portable speaker to give me a sound that doesn't make me miss my home setup. The UE Boom 2 not only packs a punch, but it sounds great, is waterproof, and will last for 15 hours until it needs to be recharged.