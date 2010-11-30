Justin Bieber launches 'Never Say Never' 3D specs

If you are a (secret) Justin Bieber fan, you too could be the proud owner of an exclusive pair of purple Justin Bieber Never Say Never movie 3-D glasses, courtesy of the good people at Paramount Pictures.

In what is a very canny marketing move, Paramount is offering the teen idol's fans (and parents of said fans) the opportunity to buy prize packs to sample Mr Bieber's new concert movie documentary Never Say Never.

Bieber launches limited edition 3d specs for his legions of young fans

Bieber's life in glorious 3D

The teen pop doc will be screened at selected cinemas on February 9 next year (just in time for Valentine's day), with the real hardcore fans all set to be sporting these rather fetching purple Bieber-specs.

If you are older than 16 and spotted wearing these specs at your local multiplex, be prepared for receiving a certain amount of stick!

For those that don't believe the young whippersnapper can possibly have enough material to put together a full-length documentary feature about his life and career, check out the movie's trailer over on YouTube.