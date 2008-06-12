Hyundai TV goes three dimensional

The latest company to embrace 3D technology for the home is Hyundai who has just announced a new range of TVs that take you to another dimension.

The 22in monitors are catchily titles W220S TriDef 3D LCD and house some reasonable ‘normal’ TV specs. Included is 1680x1050 WSXGA+ resolution and 1,000:1 contrast ratio, both of which could be better in our book if it wasn’t for the fact that these screens have a little thing called 3D to rely on.

Making a spectacle

To appreciate the full impact of the telly, you have to don some pretty nifty specs – which actually look like an average pair of sunglasses.

Once the glasses are on, your perspective will change. And there’s no need to go out and buy expensive 3D things to watch either as bundled in the package are a load of apps that take advantage of the technology.

What you get is Google Earth 3D, a pair of 3D games. Oh, and a TriDef media player for 3D video content. And you thought the company just made cars. Shame on you!

There’s no word of a UK release, just yet. As with all new tech, this is Japanese-bound for now – even though Hyundai is a Korean company – and costs 98,000 Yen (£466).