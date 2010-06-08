Pubs in UK set to get music royalty refund

The music is cheaper but what about the alcohol?

UK pubs are about to get a massive pay day, after the Phonographic Performance Ltd lost a lawsuit that entitled pub owners to reclaim overpaid royalties.

This means that pubs up and down the country can ask for money back on the songs they have played.

It is estimated that £20 million worth of royalties are up for grabs, but there is a small caveat: the PPL isn't actively seeking to pay any pub back, the owner has to put in a claim.

The lawsuit started back in October and covers money owed to pubs and bars as far back as 2005.

The PPL lost its battle with the pubs and had hoped that an appeal would work, but this has been turned down by the courts.

Making a claim

New tariffs have now been put in place, which does mean that some pubs will see their music bill drop by as much as 50 per cent.

Speaking about the court win, Brigid Simmonds, CEO of the British Beer & Pub Association, said: "We fought long and hard for these reduced charges and refunds, so we want to ensure that pubs claim what they are owed in full – and as soon as possible."

For those who do want to claim back money (and who wouldn't?) there are guidelines on the BBPA's website.

For those, who just fancy a pint, there's also information about the history of beer.

Via TechCrunch