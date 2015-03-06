11 reasons why 2015 is shaping up to be an awesome year for tech

With three of the most important conferences already out of the way we can say with some confidence that this is going to be a truly great year for technology.

Alright, CES might not have provided us with too much to get the heart beating, but this week's events in Barcelona and San Francisco have convinced us that this year's going to be red hot for our beloved tech.

In Barcelona, the great and good of the mobile phone world assembled at MWC 2015, and it wasn't just the Paella and Tapas that had us salivating. We were lucky enough to get a go with the most thrilling VR headset on the planet right now, we got up close and personal with the biggest new phones from HTC, Samsung, and we checked out the time on the hottest smartwatches on the planet.

Meanwhile, San Francisco was hosting the Game Developers Conference, and a showcase of the most exciting tech around for your living room (and study). Of course that meant bags more VR thrillers, but also the prospect of PC gaming coming back to the mainstream with Valve and its Steam Machine to the fore.

So: without further ado, here are our 11 favourite things to look forward to in 2015; a great year in tech.