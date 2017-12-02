Where and when to see a rocket launch (and maybe a landing too)

With SpaceX now launching payloads every two weeks, and Nasa ramping up its operations, there are multiple ways to witness the ultimate in tech spectacles: a rocket launch. Florida, Virginia and California all host increasingly regular rocket launches, and it's also possible to reliably witness a launch from China, French Guiana and Kazakhstan.

There's one undisputed hot ticket in rocket launches: witnessing a take-off of the reusable SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the first stage of which then returns to Earth and lands, either on lands or on a drone ship. However, if you want to see the biggest and the best, there's only one place to go: Baikonur in Kazakhstan, to see a manned rocket launch to the International Space Station (ISS) – see the next slide.

You'll find a good overview of what's coming up and where at Nasa's website. Just bear in mind that launches are often postponed – but when they happen they're worth waiting for.