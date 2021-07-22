What time is Ted Lasso season 2 released on Apple TV Plus?

Ted Lasso season 2 is almost here. The breakout TV show of 2020, which airs on Apple TV Plus, is set to grace our screens again on Friday, July 23, and we can't wait for the next instalment in the AFC Richmond adventure.

There's bound to be plenty of optimism, hope and humor (as well as some soccer-based action and off-the-field drama) for Ted, owner Rebecca Welton and the rest of the series' cast to deal with in season 2. And that's before new arrivals, including sports psychologist Dr Sharon Fieldstone, are introduced to the fold.

If, like us, you can't wait to settle in to watch Ted and Richmond's latest escapades with some homemade biscuits, you'll want to know what time episode 1 will launch on Apple TV Plus.

Below, we'll reveal when episode 1 of Ted Lasso season 2 will premiere on Apple's streaming service.

You'll also be able to find a full release schedule for season 2 further down the page, which will help you see when future entries will be released.

Read on to find out when Ted Lasso season 2 will launch on Apple TV Plus.

When is Ted Lasso season 2 episode 1 coming to Apple TV Plus?

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 1 should arrive on Apple TV Plus on Friday, July 23 at around 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST.

Our Apple TV Plus press contact confirmed that while "our episodes usually launch very early in the morning, we don’t confirm timings". As such, we would expect episode 1 to launch close to the times listed above.

If that's the case, US-based viewers will have to stay up past their bedtime on Thursday if they want to catch episode 1 as soon as it lands. UK and European audiences, however, will be able to watch it at a far better time before they head to work. You can always just wait until Friday evening, though, to catch season 2's premiere.

Based on the response we received from Apple, these times may vary though. If episode 1 isn't available when we think it'll be, you'll need to check back later to see if it's live or not.

Episode 1 is titled 'Goodbye, Earl', which makes for ominous reading. Of course, we know what happens already in season 2's first episode but, for obvious reasons, we won't be spoiling that here.

Ted Lasso season 2 full release schedule

Much like Disney Plus' TV show release schedule, Apple is adopting a weekly episodic launch for Ted Lasso season 2.

That means that, unlike season 1, audiences will only be able to tune into one episode per week, so Ted Lasso season 2 won't be released all at once.

When it arrives on Friday, then, you'll only be able to watch episode 1. Episode 2, which is called 'Lavender', won't air until Friday, July 30. Episode 3, titled 'Do the Right-est Thing', arrives on Friday, August 6 and so on.

Make sure you bookmark this page so you can keep tabs on when new entries are available to watch. Without further ado, here's a full release schedule for every episode in Ted Lasso season 2:

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 1 – Friday, July 23

