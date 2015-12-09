You can finally try the Pebble Timeline beta on your old model

After promising it almost a year ago, Pebble is finally launching the Timeline interface beta for the Pebble and Pebble Steel.

Pebble launched the new software interface - which let's you see your your notifications, alerts, messages and apps in a chronological order - along with it's new line of smart watches back in February, adding at the time that it would make Timeline available on it's older models.

Timeline has been available on the Pebble Time, Time Steel and Time Round smartwatches, and though it's been nearly a year, Pebble has today announced that the revamped interface, which also lets you have an unlimited amount of apps, will finally head to the Pebble and Pebble Steel in beta form.

Pebble and Pebble Steel steel owners will need to apply to test the beta, which is currently only available to Android users.

And though the beta only supports English right now, Pebble says the final version will also support French, German and Spanish, as well as be available to iOS users.

Pebble plans to launch the final version of the Timeline interface for these two older smartwatches by the end of the month.