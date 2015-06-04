Apple Watch in-store availability begins in two weeks

Update June 4: Apple stealthily revealed it will begin selling some Watch models in its retail stories in the coming weeks, along with delivering an update for those still waiting for a Watch.

Here's the line from Apple: "We're also making great progress with the backlog of Apple Watch orders, and we thank our customers for their patience. All orders placed through May, with the sole exception of Apple Watch 42 mm Space Black Stainless Steel with Space Black Link Bracelet, will ship to customers within two weeks. At that time, we'll also begin selling some models in our Apple Retail Stores."

That would put in-store availability before or on June 18.

The Apple Watch is also headed to seven more countries: Italy, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and Taiwan starting June 26.

We should hear more about the Apple Watch at next week's WWDC 2015 conference. Stay tuned!

Original article below...

Apple has been hiding away opportunities to buy the Apple Watch at retail stores, but that will hopefully change very soon.

It hasn't been entirely confirmed but Chinese website Feng reports that Apple will announce smartwatch availability outside the internet during its upcoming WWDC.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has also recently said that its stores will offer the wrist ware in June - which happens to be when the conference will take place.

Seems like it's all matching up and we'll soon be able to pick up the coveted watch in-store instead of simply trying it on with an anti-theft wire attached.