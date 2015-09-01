How to use Android Wear with an iPhone

The Apple Watch is no longer the only high-end smartwatch that works with the iPhone: Android Wear is now compatible with iOS handsets, though there are a few catches.

Though the list of Android Wears that support iOS is growing, it's currently limited to the Asus ZenWatch 2, Huawei Watch, Fossil Q Founder, LG Watch Urbane, the latest Moto 360, Moto 360 Sport and the TAG Heuer Connected. What's more, you'll also need iOS 8.2 or newer and an Apple phone from the last three years, so the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S Plus or the newer iPhone 6S or iPhone 6S Plus.

We strapped in with the LG Watch Urbane to show you how to set up your Android Wear smartwatch with an iPhone.