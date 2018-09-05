Vu launches a whopping 100-inch TV priced at Rs 20 lakhs

Vu Televisions today launched the world’s first 100-inch TV-- the Vu 100 in India. The TV is are targeted at customers willing to move ahead of the convention and buy a premium set for a fulfilling cinema experience in their bedroom.

It’s 100-inch size is the key differentiator of the TV, while hardware and software haven’t got any major upgrade compared to the existing technology. It gets Android Oreo out of the box, which makes it the first TV in the league to feature the latest version of Android.

In terms of hardware, it runs Mediatek’s MT 6568 SoC paired with 2.5GB of DDR4 RAM and 16GB internal storage. Of course, you do get multiple ports to expand the storage by plugging an external storage device like a pendrive or a HDD.

It’s a 4K TV (3840x2159p) that promises 50,000 hours of panel life and also has HDR10 support. As mentioned, it’s the only panel of its size, however, the company did not disclose the manufacturer.

For audio, the TV gets an in-built JBL soundbar attached at the bottom, which comprises of 8 speakers and 1 woofer. Power output is 2000Watt and it also supports Dolby and DTS audio.

Some of the key features include ActiVoice technology that allows users to control IoT enabled devices using the TV remote. For instance, users can pair home appliances like lights, speakers etc. and control them by a command with a single press of button. It gives you full control of home automation, given all the devices are on the same WiFi network.

The Vu 100 has three HDMI ports, two USB ports and one ethernet port for connectivity.

Price and availability

It is priced at Rs 20,000,00 in India, and will be exclusive to Flipkart for online sales and will also be available in partner offline stores.