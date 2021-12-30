Vivo Y21T fresh renders surface online - here’s what we know

Audio player loading…

Vivo is focusing more on introducing new smartphones in different price segments. On the one hand, Vivo is all set to roll out the Vivo V23 series in India in January 2022. On the other, Vivo has buckled up to refresh the Y series in India. Previously, rumors regarding Vivo Y75 surfaced online and now Vivo Y21T is making headlines. It is being said that Y21T is an altered version of Vivo Y21 that was rolled out a few months ago in the global market.

A report published by MySmartPrice said that fresh renders of the smartphone have surfaced online. The renders have been shared by popular tipster Ishan Agarwal. It can be seen that the device consists of a bezel-less display along with a thick chin and a waterdrop notch. The device sports a camera island at the back panel that consists of a triple camera setting packed inside a rectangular module.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The power button and the volume rockers can be spotted at the right spine of the smartphone. The device is likely to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. The sim tray of the device will either be on top or bottom as the left spine looks clean. In addition, these renders suggest that the device can debut in two different color options - White and Blue.

Vivo Y21T rumored specifications

Vivo Y21T may come equipped with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display. It might house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with which we can assume it is going to be a mid ranger. There are no details at this point in time regarding the Android version and refresh rate.

Apart from that, the device could get 128GB onboard storage and 4GB RAM with 1GB RAM expansion capability. We can see a 50MP primary shooter and two 2MP shooters at the back in terms of optics. Speculations are that the device may get a basic level 8MP selfie snapper. It could draw power from a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram