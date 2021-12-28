Vivo Y75 spotted on BIS, Indonesian Telecom database - India launch imminent

Audio player loading…

Vivo rolled out the S12 series along with the Watch 2 just a few days ago in China. In addition, the company also revealed the first look of Vivo V23 series set to launch in India on January 5. As of now, it seems like another device, Vivo Y75, is soon going to reach the Indian shores. The smartphone has been spotted on BIS certification and the Indonesian Telecom database website.

In a report published by MySmartPrice, Vivo Y75 5G popped up on the Indonesian Telecom database listing with a model number V2142. Both the BIS and Indonesian listings do not share any key specifications of the smartphone. However, the smartphone was spotted previously on Geekbench, where a few specifications were revealed.

In the past, a report cited that the Vivo Y series will most probably be replaced by the Vivo T series in India. Amidst all this, there are expectations that Vivo Y75 can reach the Indian shores with a different moniker. For instance, Vivo V23 series, which is soon going to roll out in India, is the rebranded Vivo S12 series.

Vivo Y75 rumored specifications

Vivo Y75 may pack an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may house a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and around 128GB internal storage. Speculations are that the device can also get multiple storage and RAM variants. It might operate on the FunTouch OS based on the Android 12 operating system. Rumors suggest that it can also get a 5000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support.

After looking at all the specifications, it seems quite clear that the device is going to be a mid ranger. Information regarding the front and the rear camera set-up of the device is still under curtains. However, it is expected that soon the leaks and rumors will give a more detailed view of the design, pricing, and specifications of Vivo Y75 5G.