Vivo S12 Series launch date officially confirmed - registrations kick off

Audio player loading…

As the launch of the Vivo S12 series is approaching, the quantity of leaks regarding the key specifications is increasing at a rapid pace. A couple of days ago, a MediaTek poster started floating around on the internet that said that the Vivo S12 series could come up with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Now, the company has confirmed the launch date of the device officially.

As per the latest announcement by Vivo, the brand is going to announce the Vivo S12 series on December 22 at 7:30 PM as per the local time in China. Furthermore, the registrations for the S12 series have already kicked off.

Vivo dropped an official teaser of the series too that puts a stamp on the launch of the Vivo S12 series. However, none of the specifications and design has been revealed in the teaser. To recall, Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro, predecessors of Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro, were rolled out in China in July 2021.

What can we expect?

There has been no official word regarding the specifications and the design of the Vivo S12 series, nonetheless, previous leaks have suggested that the smartphones could ship with a curved display and a notch housing dual front sensors.

The devices are going to be the first lot from Vivo to run on the OriginOS Ocean UI that was announced a week ago in the home country of the brand. Similar to their predecessors, these smartphones may also support 44W fast charging.

Talking specifically about the high-end variant of the series, Vivo S12 Pro, it may get a curved OLED FHD+ display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the smartphone may get a 108MP primary shooter in a triple rear camera module. In addition, rumors suggest that the device could sport a 50MP primary snapper and an 8MP secondary snapper at the front.